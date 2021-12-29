New York City updates transaction amounts after denying Alviverde’s offer

If Palmeiras wants to sign New York City forward Valentín Castellanos, they’ll have to open their pockets and put money on the table. The new management, led by Leila Pereira, will have to be a little more daring to have the reinforcement.

Recently, Alviverde offered 12.5 million dollars (R$ 70.2 million) and was denied the offer. The North American club only accepts to negotiate with values ​​between 15 to 20 million (R$ 84.6 to R$ 112.8 million). The initial information was given by journalists Daniel Bocatto and Jeff Carlisle, from ESPN Brazil, and confirmed by PALMEIRAS ONLINE.

Last week, Castellanos admitted that he has the dream of playing in Europe. The fact left the board of directors of Palmeiras more discouraged, but there was no official withdrawal from the deal. Taty was MLS Champion and became one of the great highlights of football in the country: he scored 22 goals and gave six assists.

The search for offensive athletes continues at the Football Academy. Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa, and Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, are names that have been speculated for 2022.

