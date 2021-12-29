Newcastle wants to close a deal with Flamengo and sign Gabigol

Credit: Marcelo Cortes – Flamengo

Currently on vacation, Gabigol continues to be the target of rumors in England. According to information from the newspaper “Mirror“, Newcastle projects an onslaught by the Flamengo striker as a card to get rid of relegation in the Premier League. Thus, the team, recently bought by the prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, is considering making a loan offer to shirt 9.

Initially, the desire would be to have Gabigol until the end of the season. After the period, the amount of 17 million pounds (BRL 128 million) could be paid to Flamengo through a comora option. However, despite the opportunity to return to European football, the striker would not be willing to play in a team that does not yet have strong players and is at risk of relegation.

“Gabriel Barbosa is not convinced he will move to the club as he is not sure that Newcastle will be able to attract many other key players in the coming month.” stated the publication.

WEIGHT ENTREPRENEUR WORKS BEHIND THE SCENES

In addition, the British vehicle reports that Pini Zahavi, one of the most influential businessmen in the world, is trying to convince Gabigol to leave Flamengo. However, due to the lack of interest, Newcastle considered an attack by Darwin Nuñez of Benfica, but the high price of the striker made the Brazilian become a priority target.

“Superagent Pini Zahavi is trying to get the loan right, but Gabriel Barbosa’s reluctance to join Newcastle’s relegation battle has caused the club to consider other options.” completed the publication.

At the moment, Gabigol has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2024. To buy the player, the board agreed to pay around R$ 97 million, paid to Inter Milan.

