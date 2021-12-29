news planned for Brazil

Now that it has an almost entirely renewed lineup and has already launched its first national SUV, the Corolla Cross, Toyota is preparing for a 2022 less busy, but with some important innovations to help the company’s image. This is because the manufacturer will bet heavily on the Gazoo Racing line with the launch of two more sporty variants and a real sport.

But Gazoo Racing will not dominate the Toyota spotlight. The brand is also working on renovating the Yaris, which already debuted in Asia last year and which has already been registered, but has been in the oven for a while longer in Brazil, to follow the natural cycle. And there is still a possibility that the company has not yet discussed, but that would make sense for the moment in the market: the huge Tundra pickup truck.

The year will start very early for Toyota, with the launch of the revamped Yaris. Both the hatchback and the sedan will have a small design update, following what was applied in Asia, changing a little of the grille, headlights and front bumper. For those who don’t know much about cars, it will be difficult to notice the changes without looking side by side with the previous one.

In return, the brand’s bet will be on an update in the equipment list. It will receive full-LED headlamps on the more expensive versions, in addition to changing the position of the daylight, so that it is in the same place as the optical assembly, instead of being placed on the lower grille. The multimedia will be updated by a more up-to-date system and with an 8″ screen. Finally, Toyota also promised changes in the safety part, adding the Safety Sense package, in response to the low grade it received at Latin NCAP in October.

There is no information about the mechanics, but it is practically certain that it will keep the 1.5 aspirated 110 hp and 14.9 kgfm, combined with the automatic transmission of the CVT type. What can happen is that the 1.3 of 101 hp and 12.9 ends its career, as it only equips the hatchback and only in the entry-level version.

Hilux was the first Toyota vehicle to win a GR Sport version in Brazil, adopting a sporty look, but without changes in engine – the brand only changed the suspension adjustment. And it was updated once before the truck was restyled, so it makes perfect sense that the company continues to offer this variant around here.

So much so that Toyota itself has already confirmed plans to launch a new Hilux GR Sport based on the revamped version. It was expected to arrive later this year, but the Japanese manufacturer reversed the strategy and brought the SW4 GR-S first, leaving Hilux for next year. And with good reason: the Motor1.com Argentina found that the configuration will have the 2.8 turbodiesel engine, however with the power raised from the current 204 hp to 224 hp. Its launch will first take place in Argentina in early 2022, landing here in the following months.

After the Hilux GR Sport, it will be Corolla Cross’s turn to win a sporty variant, which has also been confirmed by the manufacturer, even before the official debut of the SUV with an aggressive look. It was officially unveiled in September, first for Asia (where the SUV made its global debut), showing what the style will be like after passing through Gazoo Racing.

The recipe will be the same as the other GR-S models, earning only a sporty design when using some external parts in black, a new bumper with redesigned air intakes, and some appliqués for the body. The front grille was also changed, getting smaller and with a new horizontal air passage at the height of the company logo.

It remains to be seen how Toyota will position the Corolla Cross GR Sport. If you follow the Corolla sedan’s strategy, you’ll have the 2.0 aspirated 177 hp, more consistent with the sporty proposal for delivering more performance. On the other hand, the manufacturer can do the opposite and sell it with the 1.8 hybrid of 122 hp of combined power, to reach a different audience than the sedan. Its arrival is expected in the middle of next year.

After offering a GR Sport version for almost every car in its lineup, Toyota will take a step forward, starting sales of a real sports car. It will be the turn of the Corolla GR, which will land with a hatchback body and an engine with no less than 300 hp, as revealed by Motor1.com with exclusivity. This hot hatch will come imported from Japan and will be unveiled early next year, appearing at dealerships at the end of 2022.

It will be with him that Toyota will try to change its image, showing that it makes cars that appeal to young audiences and enthusiasts. It will have the 1.6 turbo three-cylinder that also equips the Yaris GR, but modified so that the power reaches 300 hp (the Yaris has 272 hp). It will also feature all-wheel drive and manual transmission.

This is the only one on the list that is not confirmed and Toyota does not say anything about the truck officially. However, everything indicates that the gigantic Tundra can paint around here and there are plenty of good arguments for that. The Ram has been successful with the 1500, even though it costs R$429,990. And this has already made other brands keep an eye on the segment, with Ford preparing the arrival of the F-150 for next year and Chevrolet with its plans to bring the Silverado (which should have already been launched, but was delayed because of the pandemic).

Toyota already has a reputation and a good number of loyal customers because of the Hilux, the best-selling medium pickup in Brazil. Bringing the Tundra, imported in just one version and at a high price, would give the possibility of getting customers looking for a bigger pickup truck. And, to help, the manufacturer has already registered the design of the Tundra in the country, showing that there is some interest.