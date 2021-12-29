Newspaper says what was the ‘drop of water’ that made Benfica decide to dismiss Jorge Jesus

According to the Economic Newspaper, a disagreement between Jesus and Pizzi would have motivated the departure of the coach

THE Benfica announced, this Tuesday (28), the dismissal of Jorge Jesus from the position of coach at the club, heating up the coach market. And the reason for the commander’s departure would be a misunderstanding in the cast.

According to the Economic Newspaper, the commander’s relationship with the players was already frayed, especially with renowned names in the cast such as Pizzi and Vertonghen.

One of the situations that bothered the athletes was Jesus’ meeting with directors of the Flamengo on the eve of the decisive classic against the Harbor, something received as a lack of commitment from the coach.

After losing to rivals, Pizzi scolded his teammates in the locker room for the defeat, something Jorge Jesus didn’t like and, in training on Monday (27), announced that the player was out of the team.

The cast did not approve the commander’s decision and made his frame within the club become irreversible and culminating in his departure.