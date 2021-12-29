Neymar jokes about buying Santos and indicates who would be his first backup; fans react on social media

Santos has been facing many difficulties in the market. In recent days, Peixe, under the supervision of President Andrés Pereira, even opened negotiations with midfielder Rodriguinho and striker Clayson, but for financial reasons, the negotiations did not advance. That’s why fans started to debate the idea of ​​Alvinegro following the same paths as Botafogo and Cruzeiro and becoming a SAF.

However, the representative of Peixe has already warned that this is not part of the club’s plans, at least at this time.. However, who came to joke about a possible purchase of Santos was the former player of Brazilian octa-champion Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain player imagined himself as the owner of Alvinegro and, in addition, has already announced his first “hiring”: midfielder Lucas Lima, now at Fortaleza, who left Peixe for Palmeiras at the end of 2017. “Have you thought? Buy Peixão? Then Lucas Lima and I will be there. Lucas Lima in meiuca with 10 and I with 11 again” disse the jersey 10 of the PSG.

The Santos fans, although they do not like the midfielder, who is now at Fortaleza, said on social networks that they would accept the athlete’s coming if Neymar returns to Peixe: “For Neymar to come back I’ll accept Lucas Lima, Cueva and Ganso at MEIUCA do Peixe”, said a fan.