Neymar owner of Santos? PSG star responds to fan, jokes about chance and announces first ‘reinforcement’

Idol dos Santos responded on the subject during live this Tuesday and left fans excited

After Ronaldo ‘Fenômeno’ buy 90% of Cruzeiro’s shares, the search for stars who agree to invest millions in their teams has become fashionable among fans of Brazilian clubs. Neymar is the most recent target.

During a live this Tuesday (28), while playing video games with friends, Neymar was questioned by a Santos fan if he would buy the club that revealed him to the world.

The star, who is recovering from an ankle injury to return to play for the PSG, joked about the situation and announced the first signing he would make: Lucas Lima, his friend and who also shone for Santos in the past.

“Have you thought? Buy Peixão? Then, Lucas Lima and I will be there. Lucas Lima will be there with 10 and me with 11 again”, joked the striker, who wore the Santos shirt between 2009 and 2013, before to be sold to Barcelona.

Despite requests from the most fanatical fans, Neymar couldn’t buy Santos now even if he wanted to. This is because Peixe has no plans to become a Football Anonymous Society (SAF), which would allow this type of investment.

Cruise, acquired by Ronaldo, Botafogo, which has advanced negotiations with American businessman John Textor, and Cuiabá are some of the models that have turned into SAF to receive foreign investment.