Neymar plays with a chance to buy Santos and cites Lucas Lima as shirt 10

This Tuesday, Neymar joked about the possibility of buying Santos in the future. The player was asked by a fan during a live stream on Facebook while he was playing Battlegrounds

“Buying Santos? Have you thought about buying Peixão… there will be Lucas Lima with 10 and me with 11 again”, commented the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

After Ronaldo acquired Cruzeiro, fans of several clubs have been asking their idols to buy their respective teams. For this to happen, however, the teams need to transform themselves into SAF, a limited liability company in football that professionalizes the management of clubs.

At the moment, Santos is going through a major financial crisis, but it is still not considering becoming a SAF. Recently, President Andrés Rueda claimed that this possibility is not in the plans of the current board.

Interestingly, Neymar and Lucas Lima never got to play together at Santos. The two only shared the pitch in six opportunities, all of them by the Brazilian team. The current Fortaleza midfielder defended Peixe from 2014 to 2017, while the PSG shirt 10 left the club in 2013.

Lucas Lima, by the way, was not missed in Vila Belmiro. That’s because he provoked the Alvinegra fans right away in his presentation at Palmeiras. Since then, he has been constantly criticized when he returns to Santos stadium.

Leave your comment