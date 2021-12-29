NFT is word of the year: will investors make money off the token in 2022? See reviews | cryptocurrencies

In the already traditional choice of word of the year, organized by the group that publishes the dictionary collins , 2021 will be remembered for the term NFT . the acronym for ‘non-fungible token’ (non-fungible token, in Portuguese) was defined by the publication as “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, which is used to register the ownership of an asset such as a work of art or a collectible”. Its usage has grown 11,000% in the last year, said the company, which analyzed 4.5 billion words. With that, the publication’s organizing group had no doubts in choosing NFT as the word of the year 2021 .

In this edition, the choice draws attention to a common point between three of the ten candidates. The NFT has ousted other strong competitors: “crypto”, an abbreviation of “cryptocurrency“, and “metaverse“, the new frontier of the virtual world and which is also already causing euphoria. Last year, the Collins dictionary chose “lockdown” as word of the year.

The importance of the term NFT can be measured by the investment ruler. In global terms, the market grew US$ 2.5 billion in the first half of this year, driven by the art market, and also by the areas of advertising and marketing, with companies like taco bell, Coke, Campbell’s, Budweiser, Microsoft, Nike, Marvel, and Warner Bros. doing big projects. (See more here)

“NFTs are rapidly expanding the art industry, and making art more accessible to more people. We expect huge growth as major brands – such as Nike – launch official tokens and projects,” he says to Value Invests the founder and president of Passfolio, David Gobaud. American fintech allows you to invest in bonds on the American stock exchange using cryptocurrencies from the conversion of digital assets into dollars. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has invested in offering products and services focusing on the Brazilian public.

According to the monitoring of the website NonFungible.com, the primary market, where assets are in their initial issuance stage, still dominate this universe. In the more mature portion of the industry — called the secondary market — where users buy and sell NFTs from each other, 65% of purchased tokens resulted in a profit, according to OpenSea sales platform.

The launch of unprofitable NFTs, the risk of a bubble, in addition to the issues of environmental impact for their generation, are some discussions around this type of asset, created from a multitude of computers that generate the blockchain network. The technology operates as a digital information registration system (a kind of registry office).

For Fabricio Tota, Bitcoin Market New Business Director, regardless of the “stratospheric numbers” that accompany the creation of collectibles and their sale, technology has demonstrated the ability to make feasible the realization of projects in metaverse and gaming, which makes it possible to have digital assets represented by NFTs.

“There came a flurry of ideas about NFTs in 2021 and this brought much more concrete cases than a simple euphoria for the topic. Many companies wondered what they could create with NFTs. We, from the Bitcoin Market, for example, we made three investments on this topic. In other words, due to the diversity of offers, NFT was a good opportunity to diversify investments”, comments.

Among the options already available for users to diversify their investments, the “Coin NFT” has a minimum contribution of R$1,000 for all investors. The bottom “Vitreo Metaverso FIA BDR Level I Shares“, is composed of BDRs (receipts of foreign shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange), up to 20% of shares abroad and up to 10% in cryptocurrencies linked to gamecoins (cryptoactives that are part of the category) and NFTs.

In the option of BTG Pactual, the allocation is 20% in NFTs and gamecoins and 80% in swaps of cryptoactive ETFs such as QBTC11, QETH11 it’s the HASH11. In house, the administration fee of 0.50% per year. Liquidity is five calendar days until quotation + two business days for payment. The modality is recommended by the bank for investors with a moderate profile, who already understand the market volatility and who have an emergency reserve.

What to expect from the token in 2022?

Today, the NFT market is more retail-oriented (over 80% of all transactions were generally under $10,000) than the traditional cryptocurrency market, which continues to thrive. the cryptocurrency etherum (ETH), which is one of the protocols used to create NFTs, it was the asset with the best performance in 2021, in the survey that observes the investments made by the Brazilian. According to the Yubb platform, the yield from the beginning of the year to December 22 was +482.60%, followed by bitcoin (BTC) +83.71%, while the new savings account ended the year with a yield below 3% and the Ibovespa is on its way to close Fall.

Even so, in 2022, different projections point to a scenario of greater maturity in NFT investment negotiations.

From the point of view of security in relation to the provision of virtual asset services, the Federal Senate should discuss the bill that regulates, by a federal government agency, the operation of cryptoactive service providers, such as brokers. The project was already approved by the Federal Chamber in December.

In addition Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) follows the three businesses chosen for its sandbox, an environment created in 2019 by Ministry of Economy to develop the issuance of digital securities, the creation of new trading markets and the use of blockchain technology. The regulator announced in October that nearly 70% of the proposals received for the sandbox dealt with the “tokenization” of assets. One of the results that this environment can generate is the increase in the amount of assets available to investors. (See more)

On the national scene, the NFTs found in the real estate and forestry markets, and also in football, have accelerated the release of non-fungible digital assets that contain, in themselves, unique and authentic characteristics.

At the other end, retailers continue to show interest in this type of token. In November, the Finder.com platform disclosed that the percentage of Brazilians who already have tokens is 12%, similar to the global average (a number inflated by tokens linked to football teams), but the level of people willing to adopt the sport in their portfolio reaches 22%. The Philippines has the highest percentage of NFT users, with 32% of the 28,000 users surveyed.

“When we look at investors, it is clear that it is still something that requires a lot of research to buy an NFT of relevant value. Therefore, many companies have started to look at this option to make it more accessible and allow direct access. Ourselves [do Mercado Bitcoin] We intend to launch a platform to offer NFTs accessible in financial terms, but, above all, in terms of having a partner who understands and can accompany this universe”, says Tota.

“NFTs seem to be the reason that will make the cryptocurrency market ‘mainstream’ in 2022,” projects Goubad.