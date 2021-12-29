Nintendo obtains court order to block pirated ROM sites

Nintendo has obtained a court order from the UK Supreme Court to block access to websites with pirated ROMs of its games. Judge Joanna Smith ruled that six Internet operators in the region — BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media — bar their customers from accessing five different domains.

The magistrate ruled that these sites violate section 97A of the UK Copyright, Design and Patent Act, enacted in 1988. The domains in question are: nsw2u.xyz, nsw2u.org, nsw2u.com, nsw2u.net and nswrom. .with.

Nintendo lawyers worried about explicit content displayed before downloads

Nintendo representatives believe these sites are commercial in nature as they have ads and advertising pop-ups that generate revenue based on the amount of visitors.

Nintendo’s lawyers have also said they are concerned about the explicit adult content that appears during the download process. They argue that the company’s fans tend to be younger, making displaying such advertisements even more inappropriate.

(Source: nsw2u.xyz/Reproduction)Source: nsw2u/Reproduction

Judge recognized that domains offered copyrighted Nintendo content

“There is no plausible basis for supposing that the use of these marks is merely descriptive; they are merely being used to denote (falsely) the origin of the games, and then drive traffic to the sites for the purpose of profit,” stated Joanna Smith in her decision. “This is not in keeping with honest practices,” he added.

The judge further acknowledged that the domains in question did indeed offer copyrighted Nintendo content, and that most downloads came from within the UK. With that, the magistrate also judged that the sites infringed the Trademark Law of 1994.

Nintendo/Press Release (Source: Nintendo/Press Release)

Nintendo representatives tried to contact site owners

Nintendo representatives claim that they have tried to contact their owners several times, with the aim of signing an out-of-court settlement. They still believe that all sites cited in the lawsuit are owned by the same entity.

The blocking of websites by internet operators in the UK will last for two years. The judge found that this court order strikes a fair balance between protecting Nintendo’s intellectual rights and the rights of the public.

In addition, she says she made her decision with the aim of allowing operators to continue operating commercially in a fair manner.