Nubank brought several new features in 2021; Stay in!

Nubank became the most valuable bank in Latin America in 2021. This was because in the year there were several changes that leveraged its growth. One of them took place in February, this month the digital bank changed its visual identity. But the change that brought greater notoriety to the fintech was the entry on the US stock exchange in December.

Let’s list here, another 7 news that were announced by Nubank during the year 2021:

Nubank automatic debit

The first news of the list was announced in September. THE Nubank put into operation, along with a new design of application, your payments assistant. The wizard is intended to automate most of the operations, in addition to helping clients organize their finances. This new function enables automatic debit to individual and corporate accounts directly through the application.

Nu Invest

THE Nu Invest is the result of the purchase made in 2020 by Nubank. That year, fintech acquired an investment company formerly called Easynvest, which after redesign was launched as Nu Invest in August.

The investment platform can be used in a separate application, but it already has some elements integrated into the bank’s application. The novelty allows the user to make financial investments in more than a thousand available products, in addition to concentrating funds from Nu Ultravioleta

Multiple Nubank Virtual Cards

The new application update, in addition to bringing a new visual identity, also brought new possibilities to users. The company allows the creation of several virtual cards linked to the same account. The new application is available in the “My cards” area, where you can create and manage physical and digital cards. The app also allows the customer to add tags to organize the cards.

bare partners

In 2021, the company that owns Nubank, Nu Holdings, announced its IPO in the United States and Brazil. With the IPO, the company began distributing shares (or bits of Nubank) among customers with the NuSócios program. The company also allowed its customers to book BDR’s from November 17th. Values ​​range from R$30 to R$300 thousand for customers.

Nu product shop

Launched in the month of LGBTQIA+ pride, the Nubank virtual store concentrates exclusive brand products. The company says that all proceeds will go to social projects and partner entities. The first non-profit organization to benefit from the collaboration was TODXS, the amount coming from sales of portfolios with the community’s flags.

Google Pay

At the beginning of the year, in February, Nubank, after being charged by most users, arrived at Google Pay. The new feature allows one or more Nubank cards to be registered in the Google application. This registration gives the option to make payments when the user’s smartphone is approached.

Apple pay

A few months later, in August, Nubank arrived at Apple Pay. The benefits are very similar, the customer registers his card in the Apple application and can make payments through various branded devices, such as the Iphone, Ipad, Mac and Apple Watch. However, authentication through TouchID or FaceID is required.