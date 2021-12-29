Numbers that come out the most at Mega da Virada

The dream of becoming a millionaire by Mega of the Turn it leaves players on the lookout for any details that could lead to this year’s prize in the biggest lottery draw, the Mega da Vira, estimated at R$350 million. And by the way, you know what the most drawn numbers in the history of Mega da Virada?

Taking into account all the Mega da Virada drawings since 2009, when it was created, the number 10 is among the most drawn numbers. There were four times, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. Right behind, a technical tie between the numbers 03, 05, 20 and 36, all of them drawn three times over these 12 years.

Another 16 dozen are already among the most drawn numbers twice – 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58. Based on this strategy, 16 dozens never made it to the end-of-the-year contest. They are: 07, 08, 09, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60.

chances

The chance of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. According to Caixa, for the simple bet, with only six tens, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa. The simple value of Mega da Virada is the same as the regular Mega-Sena: R$ 4.50.

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 5 pm on Friday (31) at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the bank’s application.

