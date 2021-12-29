Ômicron: 5 good news about covid variant that keeps pandemic on the rise

Ignacio López-Goñi

There are still many things we don't know about omicrons and predicting how the virus will evolve is very risky, but there is cause for optimism

The pandemic is not over yet and we do not know how or when it will end. The level of uncertainty remains very high.

There are still many things we don’t know about omicrons and predicting how the virus will evolve is very risky. We can’t even rule out that the situation will get worse.

On the other hand, there is some good news that allows us to remain moderately optimistic.

There is growing evidence that omicron infection poses a lower risk of hospitalization

1. Omicron infection implies a lower individual risk of hospitalization and death

There is growing evidence that infection with this variant poses a lower risk of hospitalization.

The first analyzes from South Africa suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization among people infected with omicron compared to those infected with other variants, over the same period of time.

Furthermore, once hospitalized, people infected with omicron had a reduced risk of serious illness compared to people infected with delta.

Part of this reduction is probably due to the high immunity of the population.

In other countries, the dissociation between those infected with omicron and the number of patients admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and who die from Covid-19 is also increasingly evident, although it is still difficult to determine whether the new variant is less virulent or whether this is an effect of population immunity (previous infections and vaccination), or a combination of the two.

In South Africa, 65% fewer hospitalizations were registered; in Scotland 60%; and in England, 40%.

A recent report from Imperial College London University in England concluded that people who contract omicron are less likely to need hospital care compared to the delta variant.

The UK Health Safety Agency, the UK health surveillance agency, in its risk assessment report for the variant, already classifies the possibility of hospitalization for omicron as “moderate relative risk” compared to delta (although it admits that there are still no data on severity once in hospital or mortality).

Covid infections have been falling in some countries, largely because of vaccination and restrictive measures.

2. In some countries, cases plummet

In Norway, Holland, Belgium, Germany, South Africa or Austria, the number of cases has already started to decline.

It is possible that in several of these countries the delta and omicron effects are mixed. Some had also been there for several weeks with restrictive measures.

But if we look at South Africa, the omicron effect seems more evident, the rise was explosive and exponential, and the fall also appears to be very rapid. Some data suggest four to five weeks for the peak to be reached and the same time for the fall.

Perhaps this is the best news.

Although the individual possibility of hospitalization is lower, a vertical wall of cases is extremely dangerous for the health system and can lead to their collapse. So the drop in the number of cases is very good news.

New universal vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and all its variants, including omicron, are already being developed

3. Vaccines protect against omicron

People on two doses remain protected from hospitalization, even if they have lost some of their protection against infections.

This is likely because most vaccines provide a cellular response that is unaffected by this variant.

There is also data showing that a third dose of messenger RNA vaccines has a potent omicron neutralizing capacity.

In addition, new universal vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and all its variants, including omicron, are already being developed.

4. There are effective drugs against omicron

The scientific journal Science features on its cover the drug Paxlovid, a new oral antiviral, viral protease inhibitor, capable of reducing the risk of severe Covid-19 by more than 90%. This antiviral has already been approved by the FDA (Food and Drugs Administration), the US health surveillance agency.

Paxlovid is an inhibitor of one of the SARS-CoV-2 proteases, called 3CL. The treatment is combined with another protease inhibitor, ritonavir, which has been used against HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Since the omicron variant does not have mutations in the proteins that are targeted by Paxlovid, it is highly likely that this drug will be equally effective with the new variant. At least, as reported by the Pfizer company, tests in vitro prove this.

In addition, GSK’s monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab also appears to be effective against omicron. It is an antibody that binds to a specific area (epitope) on SARS-CoV-2 shared with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that causes SARS), indicating that this epitope is highly conserved. This makes it difficult to develop resistance in new variants.

Remdesivir, a viral RNA polymerase inhibitor, is another antiviral that, in outpatients with symptoms of Covid-19, resulted in an 87% lower risk of hospitalization or death than placebo.

Gilead, maker of Remdesivir, analyzed the genetic information of omicron and found no mutations that would affect the target of this drug, so it is very likely that this antiviral is still active against this variant.

So far, the antiviral activity of Remdesivir has been confirmed in vitro against all other SARS-CoV-2 variants, including alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and epsilon.

In tests with cells and hamsters, the micron was found to infect fewer lung cells.

5. Ômicron infects lung cells less

Tests with cells and hamsters indicated that the omicron affects the cells in the lungs less. It is true that data in humans are not yet available, but there are several preliminary works suggesting that the omicron variant multiplies worse in lung cells, which could be indicative of its lower virulence (although it would be necessary to check what happens in other organs).

The situation is still very delicate, mainly due to the explosive increase in cases that is causing the health system to collapse.

If before 1 in 100 cases ended up in hospital, now, thanks to vaccines, this proportion has gone from 1 to 1,000 cases.

However, if the number of cases increases exponentially, hospitalizations will also increase and the system will collapse, as we are already seeing in some countries. So we must be very careful.

However, this news, although preliminary, is good news and allows us to remain optimistic.

If 2020 was the year of the virus and 2021 the year of messenger RNA vaccines, hopefully 2022 will be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

*Ignacio López-Goñi is Professor of Microbiology at the University of Navarra, Spain.

