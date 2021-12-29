On vacation in SC, Bolsonaro posts video about helping Bahia | Santa Catarina

President Jair Bolsonaro went out on a watercraft this Wednesday morning (29), in São Francisco do Sul, in the north of Santa Catarina. He left Praia do Forte towards Enseada, without greeting supporters who were waiting for him in an isolated area.

The presidential escort accompanies Bolsonaro by land and sea. The president left Fort Marechal Luz at around 10:20 am, where he has been staying since Monday. The expectation is that he will spend New Year’s Eve in the State accompanied by his family.

Earlier, the president’s official account on social media published a video showing the delivery of supplies by the federal government to the state of Bahia, hit by heavy rains last week. “We are still in Bahia”, he wrote along with the images.

After criticism in the post, the profile responded to two messages. “In the video, the helicopter is that of the Navy. Its president, on the other hand, has worked a lot in the past” (see below).

This is the third time that Bolsonaro has stayed in the city. In December 2020 and February 2021, he was also in the city. In the state, the president has been 11 times since he was elected in 2019.

The president arrived at the been in the early afternoon of monday. He landed on the plane at Ministro Victor Konder Airport, in Navegantes, and took a helicopter to São Francisco do Sul, where he went to Fort Marechal Luz. The space is managed by the 5th Division of the Brazilian Army.

Federal Deputy Colonel Armando (PSL) welcomed Bolsonaro on arrival. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the chief executive said he will not vaccinate his daughter against Covid-19. The statements about the immunization of this public contradict scientific evidence.

The first lady also caused a crowd when she went to a craftswoman’s studio. In a video posted on social media, Michelle Bolsonaro thanked her for a gift she received from the owner of the establishment after one of the president’s visits to the city.

On Tuesday morning, the president caused a crowd and hugged supporters as he went to the beach. In the afternoon, rode a motorcycle and greeted supporters, also clustered, in the city.

During the afternoon, Bolsonaro also bet on Mega da Virada and had his hair cut at a barbershop in the city.

In Santa Catarina, according to a state decree, it is possible to go without a protective mask against Covid-19 outdoors, but only in cases where there is distance. When there is agglomeration, the mask is mandatory even in open places..

