“one big” and one “new”

In a special for the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Hideo Kojima revealed a little more about his next project, or rather his two next projects. The dev has confirmed that he works on two games currently: a “great title” and a “new and challenging” one.

For now, the titles are a mystery. The first is possibly Death Stranding 2. Actor Norman Reedus, interpreter of Sam Bridges, indicated that a sequel was under negotiation. The second seems to be an unprecedented IP. Obviously, it’s good to highlight that they are just speculations.

Kojima also said he hopes to regain his studio’s pre-pandemic “agility and flexibility”. In addition, he re-exposed his desire to experiment with new media, such as television, cinema and music. His production company even recently opened a new division in California (USA) to work with new formats in addition to video games.

Kojima Productions’ latest release was Death Stranding Director’s Cut, the PlayStation 5 version of their acclaimed game. The title had many visual improvements for the new console, as well as new missions and gameplay mechanics.

Kojima working with Sony on the return of Silent Hill?

According to speculation, Konami is preparing to return its famous franchises, but later, a rumor suggested that Kojima was working with Sony on a new Silent Hill. Is this the “great title”? Learn more at this link!