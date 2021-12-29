Opinion: CBLOL hits the nails on franchises, but will have big challenges in 2022

The year 2021 is historic for the League of Legends competitive in Brazil. That’s because it was the year that the Franchise System at the CBLOL, a path that other regions around the world have already started, with the objective of creating a financially healthier League, in addition to revealing new talents for the future.

As for the goal of revealing more players for the competitive in the region, the year 2021 has already been positive, with no less than 41 new faces appearing for the first time on the official circuits of the Riot Games Brazil.

A big problem in the first year

Despite that, it’s not all flowers and the Franchises have already started with problems too, more specifically and recently, the investigation made by ESPN about the Flamengo eSports. According to the report, the rubro-negro is experiencing internal problems, with payments of salaries and expenses of those hired by the simplicity, who manages the Flamengo project.

Such problems even resulted in a lack of food for the cast. academy, and not only that, the investigation of the portal revealed blackmail accusations made by Jed Kaplan, directed to the coach, Abaxial.

Also according to ESPN, some of the information was already known to Riot Games Brasil, which sent a press release stating that “it is analyzing the information received and evaluating the case carefully”. The publisher also said that it will keep the community informed of developments in the situation.

Update on the article about Flamengo

In stream, Asta, the organization’s current reserve hunter and who played in 2021 for the Academy team, rebutted some of the information given to ESPN. According to him, mothers who prepared food for players of their own volition, and that the lack of ingredients was because they wanted to make different dishes, whose ingredients were not routine in the organization’s kitchen.

The player also said that expenses such as cooking gas that one of the mothers had, was reimbursed by Flamengo, but that the purchase of pots was not reimbursed, which in his view, should also have been. Asta also talks about the lack of salary, and that this only happened in a month, with a delay of a week.

Continuation of original text

This is the case perhaps of the biggest problem in the hands of Riot Games Brasil, right in its first year of Franchises, involving one of the biggest teams in the competitive, especially considering the size of its fans. The company should take great care when analyzing this case, as it involves sensitive and important information, which undermines the entire idea of ​​security and solidity of Franchises.

When the System was implemented, Riot Brasil would like organizations to have security by not being relegated, but also for players to have a minimum wage, in addition to a minimum of conditions for professional and competitive performance. Such information gathered by ESPN could put Flamengo in a delicate position in the agreement.

It is important for all of us, including members of the press and fans, to keep a close eye on the development of this case.

Riot Games’s hit with CBLOL

Riot Games has already started making difficult decisions, as in the case involving the Kaboom!, a Netshoes Miners and the acquisition of both by Magazine Luiza. Riot Global has a rule to prevent conflicts of interest between teams in all leagues on the planet, which says that the same company/investor is prohibited from having direct and indirect relationships with more than one team, regardless of whether they are from the same region or not .

3.5.1 Relationship between Teams: No team owner, manager or affiliate of an owner may control, directly or indirectly, or have a direct financial interest (eg being an owner) or indirect (eg a contractual agreement), or being an employee or member of more than one organization participating in a League of Legends professional league.

After Magazine Luiza announced the purchase of KaBuM, after having already acquired Netshoes (main sponsor of Miners, CBLOL team belonging to E-Flix), as a rule it is coldly analyzed, it was certain that one of the organizations would leave the CBLOL, maybe joining, but it would certainly open a new opening in Franchises.

What happened was something alternative: Riot chose to rely on the two orgs to maintain competitive integrity and gave E-Flix a split deadline to remove the Netshoes brand from Miners. Such a decision involves not only compliance with the rule, but also empathy for the league itself. Let me explain: Netshoes is the main sponsor of Miners and ordering the organization to end this sponsorship with the beginning of the split so close, could end with the financial health and all the stability of the team, seriously harming Miners, not only during the 1st split of 2022, but in the next ones, given the possible financial debts caused by the bankruptcy.

With the decision, Riot Brasil protected its own league, protecting Miners, which will have time to find a new sponsor.

With this, it is important to show that, given the pressure of the new System and public expectations, it will be essential for the publisher to protect its league from the immediacy that haunts sport in Brazil, both traditional and electronic. The Franchises proposal itself is the long term.

Not only that, it is also essential that the public, the CBLOL fans who will now be able to watch the matches in person in an unprecedented way, understand that the results are not immediate. I truly believe that the next Faker may be in Brazil, but it’s not by rushing the process that we’ll find him.