Owner detonates Tesla with dynamite after charging a fortune for repair – 12/28/2021

Finn Tuomas Katainen detonated his Tesla Model S after the vehicle spent a month in the workshop. He took the drastic decision when he was informed by the mechanic that the repair of the electric car would cost 20,000 euros, equivalent to around R$ 127,000, to replace the respective batteries.

Purchased brand new in 2013, the sedan had about 930 miles driven or 1,497 km when they malfunctioned.

The explosion was published on Youtube and to date (19) totaled more than 2.8 million views.

The detonation took place in a quarry in the municipality of Jaala, where the car’s owner and a team placed 33 kilos of dynamite in the vehicle.

Katainen claims his Model S was a great vehicle until it broke down.

“It was an excellent car”, but the problems were triggered. “So the error codes arrived.”

The cost of a new Tesla Model S equivalent to yours is approximately US$95 thousand (R$541.5 thousand). The owner thought it better to blow up the car in exchange for a YouTube rating and remuneration than to repair it.

The event would not be complete without the presence of Elon Musk – who obviously did not attend. However, the team hired a helicopter to fly over the explosion site and drop a crash test dummy with a portrait of the Tesla boss pasted to its face.

Tesla Model S is seen with sticks of dynamite attached to the bodywork before being literally detonated Image: Reproduction

Tesla has struggled with a lot of negative comments lately. The automaker is dealing with some pressure from the US government after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over a video game built into the vehicle that works with it on the move. Tesla responded quickly and agreed to disable the “Passenger Play” feature of 580,000 brand vehicles.

Last month, Tesla also recalled 11,700 cars because of a defect in its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system, following an NHTSA investigation into 11 accidents since 2018 involving the automaker’s cars.

