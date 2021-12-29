Paes admits that Rio is not ready for heavy rain like the one that hits Bahia: ‘Working to prevent deaths’

RIO — The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, stated that the state capital is not prepared to face rains like those that have hit several cities in Bahia in recent days. Paes admitted that Rio is not in a position to deal with a possible storm of the same proportions and that, should it happen, “it would certainly cause enormous problems for the city”. The floods in the state of the Northeast have already left at least 20 deaths and impacted 471,000 people in the south of Bahia.

“No one is prepared for rain like that. No city, nowhere in the world. Much less the city of Rio de Janeiro, with its geographic characteristics, of hills and mountains, proximity to the sea, quantity of existing water bodies – said the mayor.

An alert sent by meteorology company Metsul, on Tuesday, says that precipitation volumes should be very high in several areas of the Southeast, and the greatest risk is in Minas Gerais, but with worrying forecasts also for São Paulo and Rio. On Monday, O GLOBO, the humidity corridor that affected Bahia is heading south.

— A quantity of rain like this would certainly cause enormous problems in the city of Rio. We seek to prepare the city, but what we are acting at this moment is what we call resilience. Work to minimize damage and prevent deaths. We prevent these tragedies from being increased by the inefficiency of public authorities – he highlighted.

Paes predicts increase in Covid cases in Rio

Asked about a possible increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, the mayor said that he has been talking to the Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, to monitor the pandemic. He highlighted that there could be an increase in cases in the coming months.

— I received reports from the surroundings (of the increase in Covid cases in the city). First, I think it is inevitable that we will have an increase in the number of cases. I don’t know if in the proportion of developed countries that vaccinate less and live the winter period, where the probability of an increase in the disease is much greater. But the numbers that Daniel (Soranz) gives me are the numbers that the population has access to. There is no perception of an increase in cases in the public network. It seems that the private network is registering an increase in cases, but very low. But there is a high probability of an increase in cases and we will prepare, follow and monitor. There is no way to anticipate stricter measures that already exist. This is a worldwide challenge. We have to vaccinate our children and the booster dose – highlighted the mayor.

The mayor also informed that the capital of Rio de Janeiro will not charge a medical prescription for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

Paes also commented on and said he had a meeting scheduled with representatives of the Independent Association of Street Carnival Blocks in the South Zone, Santa Teresa and Downtown Rio (Sebastiana), in January, to discuss the matter.

“I’ll wait for New Year’s Eve.” Sapucaí is like Maracanã, you can ask for a passport for vaccines, tests, etc. We are going to monitor the city on New Year’s Eve to see how it will look during Carnival – said Paes.