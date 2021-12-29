Paes: ‘I think (the imprisoned delegate Maurício Demetrio) was at the service of someone’

RIO — The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, commented this Tuesday afternoon on the attempt by Civil Police delegate Maurício Demetrio Afonso Alves to forge a reason for his arrest during last year’s election campaign. Paes said he believed that the police officer “was at someone’s service” and that “he used his power for political ends.” Eduardo Paes once again called Demetrius a “delinquent and a vagabond” and highlighted that he “was not acting alone”.

“I think he was in someone’s service.” Coincidentally, his wife was employed by the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro. This is unacceptable. My life is public, and everyone knows where I’m going. What worries me is the Brazilian state being used for these purposes. People from the state, police, judges, the Public Ministry, whoever they may be, mayors, governors, who use something that the Republic has not given them, personally, for personal and political purposes. I am very interested in knowing who he was acting on. It was important for him to say. Because it doesn’t seem to me to be a movement of his own,” Paes told GLOBO.

The unfolding of the investigations into the gang headed by the former head of the Police for the Repression of Crimes against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM), arrested in June, indicate that, on November 23, 2020, on the eve of the second round, Demetrius, through the intermediary by the lawyer Thalles Wildhagen Camargo, made known to Federal Police Chief Victor César Carvalho dos Santos the news that, the next day, a carrier would hand Paes money of unknown origin.

In the messages, Demetrius sent a photo of the supposed envelope that would be delivered, with bills of R$50 and R$100. Prosecutors discovered that it was the police chief himself who took the photo from one of his 12 cell phones. In testimony, Santos says he withdrew from the operation when he found out who the source was.

Paes said he could be arrested if the federal policeman did not withdraw from the action.

“It was an operation to arrest me. A false flagrant. He’s a delinquent and a bum like that has to pay a lot. He’s an agent of the state and he can’t do that. What infuriates me most is for an agent of the State to use his power for political ends.

According to the prosecutors of the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), “on the day of the alleged handover, Maurício Demétrio even mobilized civil police officers Vinícius Cabral de Oliveira (denounced in phase I of Operation Carta de Corso) and Arménio Luiz Salatiel Braga to carry out surveillance of Eduardo Paes and his entourage, in order to obtain images of the vehicle used by him on that date”, highlights an excerpt from the complaint that was the basis for the new arrest against the delegate in the second phase of Operation Carta de Corso.