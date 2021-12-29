Painter with deformity gets a new nose after plastic surgery

A 57-year-old New York painter underwent plastic surgery and had his deformed nose completely rebuilt. Before the operation, Conrado Estrada reported that he had difficulty eating and even breathing.

The information was released by the New York Post. In an interview with the vehicle, the painter said that he spent six years looking for doctors and skin specialists.

But it was only five months ago, when he went with a team of painters to perform services at the home of Dr. Thomas Romo, a plastic surgeon in the city, that he saw a solution for his nose.

Rome he said it looked like Estrada had a “penis in his nose” and called the painter, privately, to suggest surgery. “I haven’t seen a rhinophyma in about 20 years,” the doctor said.

The painter suffered from this inflammation, which causes the nose to enlarge and turn red. The cause is unknown, although it is related to rosacea, which is an inflammatory skin disease.

For the painter, surgery meant like a Christmas gift. “I believe that God sent an angel to take care of me and that’s how I see Dr. Romo,” he says in an interview.

On his social networks, the doctor explained that he first removed the excess tumor, then reconstructed the nose and applied “sterilized bandages”.

“There is no better satisfaction than being able to use my expertise and skill to improve someone else’s quality of life,” wrote Romo.