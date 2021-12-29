Palestinian President Visits Israel, Violence Breaks Out On Gaza Border, Israel Responds With Bombing | World

An Israeli was wounded in a shooting attack on the Gaza border on Wednesday (29), the military said, in the wake of a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Israel. Hamas, the group that governs the Gaza region, has criticized Abbas’s trip to Israel.

The Israeli military said it reacted to the gunfire with tank fire aimed at Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army later bombed several locations in Gaza identified as buildings where Hamas has facilities, local sources said.

The Israeli army’s attack, aimed at four points in the Al Qasam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, injured two farmers. The incident took place on the last day of an armed faction training in Gaza.

According to an Israeli army statement, the tanks fired at several Hamas military posts in northern Gaza, and were fired after an Israeli civilian was wounded near the fence separating Israel from the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Palestinian leader’s visit

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz welcomed Abbas to his home on Tuesday night, the West-backed Palestinian leader’s first-of-its-kind visit to Israel in more than a decade, but she signaled little prospect of a resurgence of the long-held peace negotiations.

After the talks, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced a series of what it described as “confidence-building measures” that would facilitate the entry of hundreds of Palestinian businesspeople into Israel.

In Gaza, Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said that when he met with Gantz, Abbas was “deepening Palestinian political divisions” and encouraging accommodation with “the occupation,” a term the militant Islamist group uses to describe Israel.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting attack from Gaza, which the Israeli military said slightly injured a civilian. The border has been essentially quiet since the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in May.

Abbas and Gantz had last met in August in the West Bank. Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said that in Tuesday’s talks the two debated the “importance of creating a political horizon” for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

When summarizing the meeting on a social network, Gantz did not mention a peace process, which stalled in 2014 after US-backed talks failed. Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

“We discussed the implementation of economic and civil measures and emphasized the importance of deepening security cooperation and avoiding terrorism and violence for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians,” wrote Gantz.

Israel’s multi-party government is deeply divided over the question of the Palestinian state. Palestinian rivalries also remain strong and Hamas, which has fought four wars with Israel, controls the Gaza Strip.

In a measure that could facilitate the movement of thousands of Palestinians, the Defense Ministry said that Gantz had approved the registration of about 6,000 people living in the West Bank without regular status as residents of the territory.