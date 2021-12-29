Palmas City Hall advises on when to look for UPA or Health Unit in cases of suspected dengue

The rainy season is one of the factors that can generate an increase in cases of diseases caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, with dengue being the most common in the capital. For assistance, the population of Palma has available the Family Health Units (USFs) that are prepared to treat mild cases of the disease. As for the symptoms that require more attention, the recommendation of the Municipal Health Department (Semus) is to look for the Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

The technical team at Semus explains that, in most cases of dengue, the population has mild symptoms (body pain, headache, fatigue and low-grade fever) and there is no need for hospitalization. In these cases, it is not necessary to look for the UPA. At the USF, the patient can have access to the diagnosis based on a rapid test, serological exam and other exams. If the test is positive, if necessary, the user is hydrated with saline solution at the Health Unit and can continue with the appropriate treatment at home.

In case of high fever, severe pain in the stomach, shortness of breath and bleeding in the gums, stomach or when evacuating, the patient must immediately seek care at the UPA, considering that there is a risk of complications.

Semus also reinforces that, in mild or severe cases, self-medication should not be practiced, given the risk of bleeding and kidney changes.

Dengue care

According to the technical coordinator for Vector and Zoonoses at Semus, Nabia Souza, dengue is a disease that can occur throughout the year. However, during the rainy season, mosquito outbreaks multiply easily. It is important that the population pay attention to the weekly cleaning in backyards.

“Homes are the biggest breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Cleaning is important so that the life cycle of Aedes aegypti is ended and the house is not a vector for the disease. It only takes a few minutes for residents to see their backyards. Once a week is enough to leave the yard free of dengue”, he advises.

The main symptoms of dengue are: