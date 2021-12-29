Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira calls Leila and vetoes the departure of Palmeiras midfielder

There is no doubt that the palm trees has been moving backstage with his head 100% at the Club World Cup, a long-awaited competition, trying to get as prepared as possible, precisely so as not to make the same mistakes as in past editions. The board analyzes occasional hires, which can add even more value to the cast.

Coach Abel Ferreira was confirmed in charge of Verdão in 2022, even though rumors mention an interest from Benfica, which opted for Jorge Jesus to leave after a lot of pressure. The idea is to have all the pieces in shape to enter the competition without major scares. Thinking about that, the Portuguese gave the approval for the board to seek the permanence of a midfielder.

Its about Danilo Barbosa, 25, who saw the Paulistas ask for an extension of the loan for another six months with Nice, from France, as his contract expires at the end of this year. Contract as a result of a special request from the coach, the 18 shirt suffered the reserve, but is considered a trustworthy athlete.

According to information published by the portal “Nosso Lestra”, there is the possibility that the defensive midfielder will remain precisely until the Club World Cup dispute, scheduled to take place between February 3rd and 12th, in the United Arab Emirates. The player himself knows that he couldn’t win with the shirt from Palma, leaving doubts about changing air in 2022.

It is worth noting that if you choose to exercise the right to purchase the economic rights of Danilo Barbosa, the fixed value established in the contract is 6.5 million euros, that is, approximately BRL 42 million at the current price. For Verdão, he has 30 games and a goal scored in just over eight months at the club.