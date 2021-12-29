Palmeiras: After Jorge Jesus’s termination, Benfica studies hiring Abel Ferreira

Recently, a news generated a lot of concern behind the scenes of the palm trees, especially after winning the Libertadores, beating Flamengo in the final 2-1. Coach Abel Ferreira received a proposal to command Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, after some moments of tension, the Portuguese rejected and opted to continue in the current command.

The “fico” of the Portuguese was widely celebrated, as it is considered an extremely important piece for Verdão to follow in the path of titles. On the occasion, according to André Rizek, from the Sportv team, the coach will leave the club if he has an invitation from a European club, which could end up happening in the next few days.

This Tuesday (28), Benfica announced the termination, by mutual agreement, of coach Jorge Jesus, who is free on the market to sign with any club. With Flamengo out of the game, Atlético-MG appears as a candidate, as Cuca announced that he is not still in charge, due to family problems. However, the resignation of “Mister” could also affect Palestra Italia.

According to the portal “Transfers24hr”, there is the possibility of the Portuguese team to advance in the next hours by Abel Ferreira. Even though he hasn’t had official contact yet, the Encarnados recently probed the situation of the coach, who has a link with Alviverde only until the end of 2022 and was negotiating a renewal, even more after the recent successes.

As the contract extension was not signed, the coach will enter his last year of contract and, with that, the Portuguese club plans to negotiate his departure. With the possibility of commanding a giant from your country, the gringo may feel seduced by the proposal and leave Verdão before the start of the season, but still no hammer has been hit.