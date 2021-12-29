Palmeiras and Flamengo show interest in starting Atlético-MG

Credit: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Despite having a relationship with Atlético-MG until the end of 2023, Jair, according to information from “ESPN.com.br”, entered the crosshairs of Palmeiras and Flamengo. Looking for reinforcements, the midfielder, who stood out in 2021, is seen as a great reinforcement by both clubs. However, it is mentioned that shirt 8 will prioritize a possible renewal with Galo before hearing proposals. If there is no appreciation, the athlete can be the target of offers from Brazil and abroad.

Due to his excellent performance at Atlético-MG, Jair also entered the MLS radar. Betting more and more on athletes with high potential and leaving “medallions” aside, the North American clubs would be eyeing the player’s hiring, with the trump card of a high salary being the main attraction of a transfer.

Recently, Atlético-MG negotiated Alan Franco with Charlotte FC, but the Ecuadorian’s situation was different from Jair’s. With no space at Galo, the athlete ended up being loaned to gain more minutes on the field.

On the Palmeiras side, the club sought to hire Atuesta after Felipe Melo left. However, as the Colombian does not have defensive characteristics, a more defensive midfielder can still be hired. At Flamengo, the uncertainty about the stays of Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira may make the board look for yet another athlete for the sector at the beginning of 2021.

Now, it remains to be seen if Atlético-MG is willing to negotiate Jair. Starting with Cuca, the midfielder needs to demonstrate service on the field to continue with the condition, as the coach will not go ahead of Galo in 2022.

