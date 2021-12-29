Palmeiras receives offer from Brazilian club by Breno Lopes

Despite having scored the title goal of the Copa Libertadores bi-championship, the forward is not the holder of Verdão at the moment.

Hero of the second title of Libertadores do palm trees, the attacker Breno Lopes there is little space in the cast from Palma nowadays. In the same strip of field where he works is midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, leader of the team’s assists in the 2021 season. Because of this, a Brazilian club became interested in his football for the next year.

it is about the Guild, which was downgraded to Série B and will have a smaller budget in 2022. The reporter Eduardo Gabardo, from Rádio Gaúcha, brought the information. Palmeiras, however, is playing hard to negotiate it. The club is asking for R$ 35 million to negotiate Breno Lopes, who has a good relationship with coach Abel Ferreira.

The striker has a contract with Verdão until the end of 2024. The possibility of him going on loan to Grêmio has not yet been considered for the São Paulo club. With the shirt from Palmeira, there were 11 goals in 55 games and an assist given. Breno Lopes has been with Palmeiras since November 2020, right after standing out for Juventude in Série B.

Grêmio has already announced four reinforcements for the next season

So far, the news in the squad of Tricolor gaúcho are full-backs Orejuela and Nicolas, defender Bruno Alves and forward Janderson. Other names returned on loan, and many important players left the club. The coach will be Vágner Mancini, who ended the year in charge.