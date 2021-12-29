Palmeiras: Thomas Tuchel sees LE Ben Chilwell have knee surgery and is out of FIFA World Cup

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Palmeiras: Thomas Tuchel sees LE Ben Chilwell have knee surgery and is out of FIFA World Cup 7 Views

palm trees

Left-back Ben Chilwell operated on his knee after intense pain and will miss part of 2022 in recovery. Thomas Tuchel has already authorized Chelsea to seek replacement on the market

Matheus Fontes

Per Matheus Fontes

Photo: Press Release/Official Twitter Chelsea - Tuchel has a headache for the World Cup and full-back Ben Chilwell is out of a possible decision against Palmeiras
Photo: Press Release/Official Twitter Chelsea – Tuchel has a headache for the World Cup and full-back Ben Chilwell is out of a possible decision against Palmeiras
Matheus Fontes

After the tri-championship of Libertadores, the supporter of palm trees can no longer wait for the FIFA Club World Cup to arrive. Scheduled for the month of February in the UAE, the tournament will have Alviverde as South American champions, while Chelsea will be the European representative after winning the Champions League against Manchester City. This Tuesday (28), the English club confirmed that Ben Chilwell will have to undergo surgery on his knee and is out of competition.

According to the English newspaper Daily Mail, the 25-year-old full-back will have to undergo knee surgery due to a serious injury suffered last month. In the game against Juventus, for the Champions League, Chilwell suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the Blues’ 4-0 victory. Since then, the player has not played anymore.

With the surgery, Chilwell will be forced to be out of action for the remainder of the season and will not take the field at the Club World Cup. Chelsea, in fact, is already looking for a replacement in the market. Everton’s Lucas Digne appears in the Blues’ crosshairs. Today, coach Thomas Tuchel only has Marcos Alonso as a reliable option for LE.

The first FIFA World Cup match will be between Auckland City and Al Jazira on February 3rd. The winner steps forward and meets the Saudis from Al Hilal. Afterwards, whoever comes out alive will face Chelsea in the semifinals of the World Cup.

In the decision, the English club can face Palmeiras, if the team passes Al Ahly, from Egypt, or Monterrey, from Mexico, in the semifinals. The cast and Abel Ferreira are enjoying the last days of their vacation, as they return to the Football Academy on January 5th to exactly start preparing for the World Cup.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Game of the Stars is balanced, with beautiful goals and has a brief participation by Zico, who was applauded

Players from the present and the past gathered this Tuesday, on Ilha do Governador, to …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved