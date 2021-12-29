Palmeiras: Thomas Tuchel sees LE Ben Chilwell have knee surgery and is out of FIFA World Cup

Left-back Ben Chilwell operated on his knee after intense pain and will miss part of 2022 in recovery. Thomas Tuchel has already authorized Chelsea to seek replacement on the market

After the tri-championship of Libertadores, the supporter of palm trees can no longer wait for the FIFA Club World Cup to arrive. Scheduled for the month of February in the UAE, the tournament will have Alviverde as South American champions, while Chelsea will be the European representative after winning the Champions League against Manchester City. This Tuesday (28), the English club confirmed that Ben Chilwell will have to undergo surgery on his knee and is out of competition.

According to the English newspaper Daily Mail, the 25-year-old full-back will have to undergo knee surgery due to a serious injury suffered last month. In the game against Juventus, for the Champions League, Chilwell suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the Blues’ 4-0 victory. Since then, the player has not played anymore.

With the surgery, Chilwell will be forced to be out of action for the remainder of the season and will not take the field at the Club World Cup. Chelsea, in fact, is already looking for a replacement in the market. Everton’s Lucas Digne appears in the Blues’ crosshairs. Today, coach Thomas Tuchel only has Marcos Alonso as a reliable option for LE.

The first FIFA World Cup match will be between Auckland City and Al Jazira on February 3rd. The winner steps forward and meets the Saudis from Al Hilal. Afterwards, whoever comes out alive will face Chelsea in the semifinals of the World Cup.

In the decision, the English club can face Palmeiras, if the team passes Al Ahly, from Egypt, or Monterrey, from Mexico, in the semifinals. The cast and Abel Ferreira are enjoying the last days of their vacation, as they return to the Football Academy on January 5th to exactly start preparing for the World Cup.