Passenger says that the bus driver was speeding at the time of an accident on BR-381, in Minas – Rádio Itatiaia





One of the passengers on the bus that fell on a bank on the banks of the BR-381, in João Monlevade, in the Central region of Minas Gerais, this Wednesday morning (29), said that the driver would be driving the bus at excessive speed. He also explained that the bus had not been chartered, but outsourced by the Buser company. The accident caused two deaths and left 34 people injured.

“I believe it was imprudence. The driver was running too fast. Many people even commented on the bus during the journey. Apparently, because it was a curve, he was [motorista] he couldn’t get around it and went right through it, causing the accident”, said passenger Caio César Júnior.

The passenger also revealed that the bus had not been chartered, as initially reported, but had been outsourced by the application company Buser.

injured

Forty-four people were treated at Hospital Margarida, in João Monlevade. Of these, two remain hospitalized and one under observation. Three other people, including the driver, were taken to the Hospital Nossa Senhora das Dores, in Itabira.

The accident

A bus left Belo Horizonte on Tuesday night (28) bound for the coast of Espirito Santo, but at dawn this Wednesday the vehicle fell on a cliff in João Monlevade. Two people died instantly.

Among the injured are 24 women and 10 men, many of them from the same family. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the dead are a man and a woman who have not yet been identified.

According to the driver, he had a sudden illness and lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident. The driver took the breathalyzer test and it was not found the presence of alcohol in the blood. The condition of the bus will be investigated by authorities.

BR-381 was closed at dawn, but it is already released in both directions.

buser

In a statement, Buser says it deeply regrets the accident that occurred in the early hours of this Wednesday and informs that, ‘together with the partner Jundiá, it has been providing all the support to those involved, in addition to providing the necessary clarifications to the police authorities’.

“The bus was traveling from Belo Horizonte (MG) to Guarapari (ES). The platform clarifies that the official causes of the accident are being investigated by competent bodies. By showing solidarity with the victims’ relatives and friends, Buser awaits the Investigations. Buser has safety as one of the pillars of its activity. The company offers, free of charge, regular training to partner drivers. In addition, since the beginning of its operations, it has implemented free insurance for all travelers”, says the statement .

Jundiá Tourist Carrier

Owner of the bus, Jundiá Transportadora Turística also says it deeply regrets the accident and guarantees that the vehicle had up-to-date documentation and maintenance, with a travel license issued and approved by ANTT.

The company informs that it has already provided and continues to give full support to the passengers and driver who were involved in the accident and will provide assistance to the families of the victims. “The company emphasizes that all its trips are covered by insurance, to ensure full assistance to all passengers, drivers and other employees”, says the text.

*With information from Marcelo Senna