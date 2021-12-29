Patient who had a ‘penis in the nose’ is operated on: ‘God sent an angel’

The 57-year-old painter and construction worker Conrado Estrada had become accustomed to wearing masks long before the pandemic. To hide a rhinophyma that appeared in his nose, the man started to use protection as a way to avoid comments.

“The kids asked the mothers what happened to me and I walked around wearing a face mask all the time,” Conrado told the New York Post. In addition to the aesthetic issue, the problem also hindered breathing, speech and even eating.

“His nose reached my lips and whenever I ate he would touch the silverware,” he explained. Conrado also said that he even went to doctors and skin specialists to try to solve the problem, but none of them could find a solution.

However, a chance meeting with plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Romo, director of facial reconstructive plastic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, changed Conrado’s course. The painter was on the team that went to carry out a service at the surgeon’s house, who, upon realizing Conrado’s problem, called him to talk.

“I introduced myself and offered to correct his facial deformity, which he gladly accepted,” recalled Romo.

Rhinophyma is a skin disease that causes the nose to enlarge and become red, bumpy, and bulbous. It is believed to be the result of severe untreated rosacea, a chronic inflammatory skin disease that causes facial redness in the nose and cheeks.

Shortly after the meeting between Conrado and Romo, the painter underwent surgery. “I believe that God sent an angel to take care of me and that’s how I see Dr. Romo,” said Conrado.

