Paula dribbles Neném and prevents him from scoring in bed in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor · TV News

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) won’t let Neném (Vladimir Brichta) open the scoreboard in bed in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor. He will almost give up the promise made to São Judas Tadeu after having his return to the lawns ruined by Teca (Karina Dohme). The businesswoman, however, will force him to honor the shirt and the medal that he carries on his chest in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The football player has already spent five months, three weeks, six days, 11 hours and 22 minutes in the dry season until he can enjoy himself precisely with the owner of Cosmetics Terrare. The carelessness did not go unnoticed by the saint, who did not protect the ace from twisting his foot on the eve of a test on Trombada’s team (Marcelo Flores).

Vladimir Brichta’s character will even miss the chance to score a goal and fulfill his part of the commitment to the saint. in the scenes that will be shown from this Thursday (30) . He will be scared when he sees Morte (Maia) in the stands and will be confused when hitting a foul.

Frustrated, Neném will break the agreement with the blessed by putting a drop of alcohol back in his mouth in Mauro Wilson’s serials. Or rather, liters and more liters. Upon seeing the drunk athlete, Teca will take the opportunity to pluck a kiss from him. And he’ll make you an indecent proposition.

Karina Dohme’s character will demand a hot night with Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savella) to convince Trombada to accept him back in America. He, with the film burned and scorched by the heavenly forces, will be forced to refuse the offer.

Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in the seven o’clock soap opera

baby falls in the net

Revolted, Teak will invent that she was grabbed by force to force Trombada to plead with Neném. She will still film the entire fight to play on social media. No one will believe in the innocence of Martina’s father (Agnes Brichta), including his own daughter and even Paula.

The protagonist, played by Giovanna Antonelli, however, will opt for a vote of confidence in the athlete. She will give her boyfriend a red card, full of ulterior motives, to see if he improves his reputation with the patron saint of Flamengo.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

