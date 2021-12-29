Paulistão: Ponte Preta negotiates with Lucca and wants to take half of Guarani

Campinas, SP, 28 (AFI) – After announcing defensive midfielder Wesley, the black Bridge remains active in the market and hopes to announce more reinforcements for the 2022 season. Two names are in Macaca’s crosshairs: forward Lucca and a half andrigo.

Lucca is 31 years old and played for Fluminense in the last Brazilian Championship. The striker has been in contact with the board since last week, especially with Luís Fabiano, ahead of certain negotiations. The interest in the success is mutual, the problem is to adjust the salary for a positive outcome.

The player already wore the Macaca shirt in 2017, the year of the team’s relegation in the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals. After that it was used by Corinthians and then loaned to Al-Rayyan, from Qatar, and Bahia. Lucca arrived at the Flu in 2020 free of charge and recently fell out with the crowd, running out of atmosphere in Laranjeiras.

As for Andrigo, the midfielder has a proposal to renew with Guarani, but he has already received a survey from Asian football and another from a team from Serie B (in addition to Ponte Preta). The player is on vacation and has not yet defined his future, which gives Macaca room to move behind the scenes to take the player away from their arch-rivals.

At 26, he was revealed at Internacional and later played on loan for Atlético-GO, Sport, Vitória and Figueirense. In 2020 he lost a contract with Internacional and went to CSA, where he did reasonably well and drew Guarani’s attention for 2021.

Ponte Preta is in Group D in Paulistão, alongside Santos, RB Bragantino and Santo André. Macaca debuts against Palmeiras, in São Paulo, with no date and time confirmed by the FPF.