Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new coach, has been married for almost 15 years to a former TV star

A well-known figure in the football world, Paulo Sousa is now the focus of attention from the red-black fans. At 51, he was chosen by Flamengo to replace Renato Gaúcho, who left the team. In addition to sport, the Portuguese man has another passion: his wife, Cristina Möhler, 46, to whom he has been married since 2007.

Both are well-known figures in Portuguese territory: Paulo was a player and continues to play in the sport. Cristina, who is also Portuguese, has been on the covers of magazines in the past during her career as a model, and has also presented television programs. This is in addition to being featured in social columns in his country.

The two publicly assumed the relationship in 2006. After going up to the altar, the following year, Cristina began to accompany her lover, who was moving due to work. They have already lived, for example, in places like Hungary, Israel, Italy, England and Switzerland. In addition to teams, Paulo was also coach of the Polish national team.

In 2016, ten years after engaging in romance, they returned to Portugal on a trip where they renewed their wedding vows. “We’re the same, nothing has changed. We’re just a little older. Although I’ve been ‘married’ several times, I’ve only married once, and I know we’ll stay together until death do us part. This ring symbolizes a lot in my life.” , she said, in an interview with the magazine “Caras Portugal”, at the time.

Portuguese vehicles refer to Cristina as one of the most mediatic women in the country in the 1990s and early 2000s. She, however, in the years that followed, left her television career aside and started to live a more discreet life. .

Cristina Möhler is Paulo Sousa’s second wife. From the previous union, they had two children: Maria Madalena and Guilherme. The coincidence is that the ex-wife is also called Cristina.

At the time of the separation, the ex even accused Paulo of having betrayed her. He remained more discreet during the controversy. Portuguese media reports pointed out that, at that time, the coach had already been involved with Cristina Möhler.

