Paulo Sousa pays around R$ 2 million for termination with Poland, and Flamengo prepares advertisement | Flamengo

Clear path for Paulo Sousa’s announcement as Flamengo’s coach. Despite the play on words by the Polish Federation, which released a mysterious official statement on Wednesday, the coach has already paid the fine and signed the termination of the contract that would go until the European recap for the Qatar Cup, in March. The expectation is that Rubro-Negro will soon formalize the agreement by the end of 2023.

To get rid of his commitment to Poland and settle with Flamengo, Paulo Sousa enforced the unilateral termination clause and disbursed around 300 thousand euros (R$ 2 million). Two games away from taking Lewandowski’s team to the World Cup, the Portuguese coach understands that the transfer to South American football will be the best for his career due to the possibility of winning major titles and opening doors on the European scene.

Also in the crosshairs of Inter de Porto Alegre, Paulo Sousa hit Flamengo in the early hours of last Sunday, when he signed the two-year contract. The agreement, however, was not confirmed by the parties due to the pendency with the Polish Federation.

The aloof attitude of the Polish leaders does not concern Flamengo, which sees itself legally supported and treats the issue as an issue to be resolved by Paulo Sousa. With the termination signed, the announcement of the new coach is a matter of time.