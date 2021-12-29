Paulo Sousa studies Flamengo’s squad and plans a re-introduction of the team – Flamengo

Coach met with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel to analyze the red-black squad and plan the team’s re-presentation

Flamengo’s squad only shows up on January 10, but, backstage, the club’s new coach, Paulo Sousa, is already working on the planning for the meeting with the players. After closing with Mengo for two years, the captain has been constantly meeting with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, vice president and soccer director, respectively, to analyze the squad and plan the reunion with the players. The information is from the The globe.

Still linked to the Polish national team, the 51-year-old commander is trying to leave the team and is expected in Rio in the coming days, to start work on the Mais Querido. It is worth noting, however, that the coach already has the contract signed with Flamengo and even gave the guarantee for Mengo to go after André Anderson, midfielder at Lazio.

Motivated and looking for titles at Flamengo, the Portuguese Paulo Sousa will arrive in the capital of Rio de Janeiro with a complete technical team, made up of six professionals. Thus, the expectation is that the staff the coach can completely “manage” the football club, which received a lot of criticism last season, in particular the medical department.

Despite already working behind the scenes, Mengo has yet to announce the commander, who will replace Renato Gaúcho. The official bond with Paulo Sousa should take place this Wednesday (29), when the Portuguese coach will meet with the Polish Federation to try his termination.