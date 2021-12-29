Paulo Sousa will have a high salary at Flamengo; see values

Credit: Disclosure – Poland

Chosen by the board, Paulo Sousa was excited about the possibility of being ahead of Flamengo. Thus, the technician requested his departure from Poland to land in Brazil and start work in Rubro-Negro. According to journalist Rafael Reis, from “UOL Esporte”, the Portuguese will have a large salary increase in relation to the gains in the Polish national team.

Securing a two-year contract, Paulo Sousa will pocket around R$ 1 million per month at Flamengo. Adding the earnings of the assistants, the club’s board will have a monthly cost of R$ 1.5 million in Portuguese. In Poland, the technician earned around R$ 450,000 every 30 days.

After being interviewed by Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, Paulo Sousa won a “dispute” with Carlos Carvalhal. Now, the coach will arrive at Flamengo on a two-year contract with the mission of putting the team back on the path to titles.

“Between Paulo Sousa and Carvalhal, I chose Paulo Sousa because he seemed more objective and more eager to be successful in Brazil. We couldn’t wait for Jorge Jesus any longer, he didn’t give us any clear signs that he wanted to come back, he was playing with us and with Benfica”, Braz told journalist Renato Maurício Prado.

Although Jorge Jesus left Benfica, Flamengo will not break the agreement with Paulo Sousa. That’s because the board has already signed an agreement with the coach, who entered a collision course with the Polish Football Federation to break his current relationship.

