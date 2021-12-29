PayPal gives R$50 free to users. Is it possible to receive by Pix?

Are you aware that PayPal is giving away a R$50 discount coupon to several of its customers? And that this benefit will be available for use until December 31st? So, find out. By the end of this year, thousands of PayPal users are being notified by email that they have been chosen to receive this great benefit. However, when using the money, the question remains: is it possible to transfer the value through Pix? So, to find out, check out below!

R$50 from PayPal: Is it possible to transfer money via Pix?

First of all, it is worth saying that PayPal is nothing more than a digital wallet. In other words, PayPal allows you to take your money wherever you go, just by accessing your cell phone. One of the biggest advantages without a doubt is the ease of making payments in a few clicks; just enter your email and password, and confirm the payment.

Also, if you’ve earned a coupon of R$50 from PayPal, be aware that you can use the amount in all online stores that accept PayPal as a method of payment. Among them are brands such as Nuuvem, Xbox, Casas Bahia, Rappi, Facebook, Microsoft, Banggood, Uber, 99 Taxis and Ingresso.com. However, if you want to transfer the amount to another account, is there a way?

And the answer is no. Unfortunately, the company claims that any discount coupons offered to users cannot be redeemed for cash or transferred. So, if you were one of the lucky ones to receive the R$50 coupon, know that you will not be able to make Pix with this amount. Finally, remember that you have a deadline for using the money: December 31, 2021. After that, the coupon is no longer valid, ok?

