Petrobras sells another block in the Potiguar Basin – 12/28/2021 – News

Petrobras signed a contract with the company Aguila Energia e Participações Ltda (Aguila) for the assignment, together with Sonangol Hidrocarbonetos Brasil Ltda (Sonangol), of the totality of the participation of both companies in an onshore exploratory block located in the Potiguar Basin, in the Large northern river. The sale price is US$ 750,000. Of this total, US$ 150 thousand were paid on the day the contract was signed, last Monday (27), and another US$ 600 thousand will be paid at the end of the transaction.

Petrobras holds a 70% stake and Sonangol, operator of the concession, the other 30%

However, according to Petrobras, the amounts are still subject to compliance with certain conditions of the deal, such as approval by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras holds a 70% stake and Sonangol, operator of the concession, holds the remaining 30%. The consortium drilled two wells in the area, one for gas discovery and one for delimitation.

“This operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society,” Petrobras said in a statement.

In August, at the beginning of the binding phase related to the sale, Petrobras informed that Petrobras said that the operation was aligned with the company’s portfolio optimization strategy and capital allocation improvement, starting to increasingly focus its resources on world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep water.

The consortium drilled two wells in the area (onshore exploratory block POT-T-794, belonging to the BT-POT-55A concession), one of which is a gas discoverer and a delimiter. There are no remaining commitments of the Minimum Exploratory Program (PEM) to be fulfilled.

In September, Petrobras began negotiations for the sale of US$ 1 billion in assets to 3R Petroleum. The sale includes 26 oil fields, in addition to the Clara Camarão Refinery. The sub-clusters of Canto do Amaro, Alto do Rodrigues and Ubarana are included.