Petrobras will appeal injunctions that bar the gas readjustment and accuses distributors of seeking an ‘advantage’

RIO – Petrobras said it will appeal court injunctions that suspended adjustments to the price of natural gas negotiated with distributors in some states, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday night. So far, at least four injunctions have been granted.

Increase: Residential gas price to rise to 41% in Rio, with Petrobras readjustment

The states of Sergipe, Ceará, Alagoas and Rio obtained approval from the Court to block the increases, in an arm wrestling match with the state-owned company, which proposed a 50% increase in the price of gas from next Saturday, January 1st.

The increase, if any, impacts cooking, industrial and CNG gas, used in cars.

According to Petrobras, the company will file “applicable appeals and actions with a view to establishing a market price for the sale of gas”. The company accuses distributors of seeking “advantage” with the processes.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM turned 70 years old and is about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME The state-owned company suspended the sale process of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), and decided to invest US$ 1 billion in the unit, which began operations in 2014. It is located in the Suape Port Industrial Complex, 45 km from Recife, in Pernambuco . Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST, which was targeted by Lava-Jato, has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum derivatives, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Petrobras has also already sold the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) to the F&M group for R$ 178 million. SIX is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves. Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was sold in August to Atem for US$ 189.5 million. The unit was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

In Rio, the action was filed by the State Legislative Assembly (Alerj). Naturgy also filed for court and obtains an injunction this Wednesday.

The judge at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) who granted the injunction said that the increase in Petrobras is a “immeasurable search for profit, in the consecration of a perverse economic system”.

Eight distributors signed a contract

Petrobras said that it started negotiations for a new contract with gas distributors in advance and within the timetable established by the concessionaires in the context of public calls that had proposals from the state-owned company and other companies.

5G: Anatel has already approved almost 50 smartphones for the ultra-fast internet. See which ones

“In some cases, for example, Petrobras sent proposals in January 2021”, commented the company.

Since then, says the company, new proposals have been made to distributors in May, “with revisions to the products offered in September and November, when negotiations underway in the scope of the calls were intensified”.

The company stated that, aiming at better conditions for customers, it offered natural gas distributors products with terms of six months, one year, two years and four years and contractual mechanisms to reduce price volatility, usually indexed to the price of oil.

Portugal: Company wants 300 Brazilians to work and repopulate the city of Pedro Álvares

The oil company revealed that eight concessionaires followed the rite established in public notices and signed contracts with Petrobras. However, in some states, movements were seen with the judicial duty with urgent actions, said the company.

The objective would be “to acquire an advantage different from those obtained in the regular public call processes for the acquisition of natural gas”.

Oil price pressure

Petrobras highlighted that, of the total consumption of natural gas distribution companies, around half had already contracted for 2022, “whose conditions continue to be strictly complied with in the terms and conditions of previously agreed prices and adjustments”.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



And that some gas distributors opted in recent years for short-term contracts and, therefore, did not yet have contracted supply for the year 2022.

French toast only at Christmas? In Portugal, the delicacy is served all year round in restaurants

The company also recalled that it meets its gas sales contracts through a portfolio of offers comprising national production and imports of gas from Bolivia and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and that the high demand and limitations of international supply resulted in expressive increase in the international price of the input, which rose about 500% in 2021.

According to sources, at the beginning of negotiations for the renewal of contracts, the state-owned company proposed adjustments of up to 200% due to the increase in the price of the dollar and the oil barrel.

With the stalemate, Abegás, which brings together piped gas distributors, filed a representation at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), denouncing possible anti-competitive practices by Petrobras. The state-owned company, then, interrupted negotiations and reduced the increase to 50% in prices.

In the order referring to the court decision in Rio, the magistrate determined that Petrobras maintain the current conditions of supply and price, until Cade appreciates the representation offered by Naturgy.