Piracicaba confirms first case of H3N2; number of consultations in UPAs rises 80% in 4 days, says Saúde | Piracicaba and Region

The Piracicaba (SP) Health Department informed this Tuesday (28) that it confirmed the first case of the H3N2 strain of Influenza A . In addition, in the last four days, the number of visits to Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the city rose by 80% of people with flu-like symptoms.

According to data from the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance, between the months of October and December (until this Tuesday morning), 22 cases of suspected Influenza were reported in the city, with two cases in October, two in November and 18 in December.

Of this total, three cases were confirmed for Influenza (A and B) and a confirmed case for H3N2. The patient is a 31-year-old woman who has already evolved to a cure, according to Health. Another six suspected cases have already been ruled out and the others are still under investigation.

With the confirmation, the Health’s guidance is that residents maintain preventive measures against the transmission of the virus, which include distance between people, use of masks and hand hygiene with alcohol gel.

“We need to remember that we have one more festive date, which is the turn of the year, a traditional party where crowds are common. We ask that the population protect themselves and avoid large agglomerations and follow the sanitary rules to avoid contamination both by influenza and by Covid-19″, said Health Secretary Filemon Silvano, in a note from the city hall.

Flu consultations are discharged

The Health also informed that in the last four days, the City Hall recorded an 80.6% increase in the number of consultations resulting from flu syndrome in the UPAs Piracicamirim, Vila Sônia, Vila Rezende and Vila Cristina.

According to a survey by the municipal Urgency and Emergency coordination, on the 24th, Christmas Eve, 1,377 people were served at the units. This Monday (27), that number jumped to 2,487.

On Monday, the city had already informed that, only at the UPA Piracicamirim, attendances increased by 63.6% the day after Christmas. Most patients had flu-like symptoms.

The increase in demand can lead to delays in care, according to Saúde. Despite the critical data, the information is that all UPAs are structured to serve the population “in the best and most agile way possible”.

The Health Secretary says that doctors were hired through public examinations throughout the year, to help with the shortage of professionals, in addition to the social organization hired to manage the UPA Piracicamirim.

According to Saúde, some differences can be observed in patients between different types of flu and Covid-19, which even changed with the emergence of new strains.

At seasonal flu , the symptoms are sudden fever, headache, dry cough, muscle and joint pain, malaise, sore throat and runny nose.

In the case of Influenza , the symptoms are the same as seasonal flu but are more intense from the first 48 hours onwards and may include shortness of breath.

, the symptoms are the same as seasonal flu but are more intense from the first 48 hours onwards and may include shortness of breath. At Covid-19 symptoms are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing, headache and sore throat; in this case, the symptoms of the disease become more intense from the 5th or 6th day of infection.

If the person presents any symptoms of flu, the Health’s guidance is that the resident seek medical attention.

The State Health Department informed the g1 by telephone that the monitoring of H3N2 cases is carried out by the municipalities and that it does not issue local bulletins.