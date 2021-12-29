player discovers new interaction in the aquarium

As The Last of Us 2 ages like a fine wine, players in the community discover something new between the lines of the game. Recently, a Reddit user found an interaction with the setting at the Seattle Aquarium that few fans picked up on the first time around.

On the forum, the user “KiwiOutrageous7295” published a video where Abby uses one of the handrails of the place to slide while talking to Owen. It’s not exactly a great discovery, but it’s interesting to note the care Naughty Dog takes with even irrelevant details to deepen the players’ experience. Check out:

Cool Accidental find, did anyone know she could do this? from thelastofus

It is possible to carry out the interaction during Abby and Owen’s flashback, when they discover the Seattle Aquarium in The Last of Us 2. Furthermore, it has also been observed by other forum members that when the older character returns to the location, there is no how to effect the action—possibly because it “grew up”.

