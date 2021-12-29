Polish Federation ready for legal battle against Flamengo by Paulo Sousa, says website

The impasse between Flamengo and the Polish Federation on account of Paulo Sousa has not yet been settled. The entity has even started to legally prepare itself, in case the club makes any official announcement ahead of time, according to information from the Polish website “Interia Sports”.

According to the report, the law firm that represents the federation is engaged in analyzing documents and in contacting the directors, who are in a meeting this Wednesday, 29, in case the fight for the coach is not resolved in the negotiations.

If Flamengo advances the announcement before Sousa's resolution with the selection, the entity intends to take the case to FIFA, according to the news. Hugo Cajuda, the coach's manager, is in constant dialogue to try to find an agreement that facilitates the termination.





Cezary Kulesza, president of the Federation, did not hide how disgusted he was with Sousa’s desire to accept Flamengo’s proposal. In a tweet last Sunday, he said:

“Today I was informed by Paulo Sousa that he intended to terminate the contract with the Polish Federation by mutual agreement because of an offer from another club. This is extremely irresponsible behavior, inconsistent with the coach’s previous statements. Therefore, I firmly refused.”

The text also comments that the Federation asked, on the advice of lawyers, that the officials be discreet, not to spread the press about the case, thus not giving Flamengo arguments to defend or attack.