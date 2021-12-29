Pollution can cancel out benefits that physical exercise has on the brain

According to a study published in the scientific journal Neurology on the 8th, air pollution can neutralize the benefits that physical exercise causes to the brain. In doing so, neurologists encourage patients to exercise in areas far from highways and factories.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers analyzed the relationship between nitrogen dioxide (produced by burning fuels) and the white matter in the brain, responsible for nourishing neurons. The study suggested that this relationship was more intense in participants who did more physical activity in places close to more factories, cars and other pollutant emitters.

The group had access to neuroimaging data from the UK Biobank, which includes more than 500,000 people. Of those, about 8,000 actively participated in the study, wearing a device on their wrist for a week and having an MRI scan so researchers could examine the total volume of white matter.

Pollution neutralizes benefits that physical exercise causes to the brain (Image: LightFieldStudios/envato)

The researchers found that the effects of pollution were stronger in participants who regularly engage in physical activity in these locations. This means that those who exercise frequently end up more exposed to pollution.

The study highlighted that the benefits of physical activity were much stronger than the adverse impacts of pollution, but the overall conclusion is that attention should be paid to the air quality in the place where you are exercising.

It is noteworthy that previous studies have shown that exercise is effective against depression and an excellent weapon in preventing Alzheimer’s.

Source: Neurology