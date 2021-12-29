Pope Francis reveals the three words for a successful marriage, and choice surprises the web

And is it wrong?! Pope Francis has some advice for couples who want to walk a path together… According to the religious, three expressions summarize what is necessary in a union, but the web has other very funny opinions on the subject.

On Sunday, the pope told audiences at the Vatican that it is essential to wear in a successful marriage: “please“, “sorry” and “thanks“. For him, these expressions end arguments and maintain the love and respect between the couple.

“How often, unfortunately, conflicts arise between the walls of a house thanks to periods of silence and moments of selfishness. Sometimes it even ends up in physical and moral violence. It destroys harmony and kills the family“he said, according to the Associated Press.

The religious continued, making an appeal to the couples who are almost finished: “forgiveness heals all wounds“. “The end of a marriage causes great suffering, as many desires are destroyed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts that are not easily healed.”, said Francisco.

Despite the wise words of the Pope, jokes and jokes from the staff took over social networks. Internet users began to share the post suggesting new expressions or words that would be important for a wedding.

“don’t get married”, joked one person. “Here is a trillion dollars“, threw another one. “You are right“, said a Twitter user. “always obey the wife“, commented journalist André Rizek. Check out more reactions:

(1) Always (2) obey (3) wife https://t.co/yWFzkIJAcu — André Rizek (@andrizek) December 28, 2021

“Don’t get married” https://t.co/CDYfHXZnph — mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) December 28, 2021

“You are right” — Samuel Pancher (@SamPancher) December 28, 2021

“Here’s $1 trillion” https://t.co/1mfVdDQlG5 — Alice Visocchi (@AliceinDCland) December 28, 2021

“house of gucci” https://t.co/Qem82LcOOK — Ιωαννα (@AtithasiKardia) December 28, 2021

1. Separate 2. bathrooms ….what’s the third? https://t.co/A88OEuOQps — Kristin (@kristinseltman) December 28, 2021

Margarita: rocks, salt https://t.co/T9gz2t1cAN — Gary W. Patterson (@garywpatterson1) December 28, 2021