President of Ceará talks about Vitor Bueno and wants to sell definitive Sobral

The president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, spoke about the club’s interest in striker Pablo. On a low in São Paulo, the shirt 9 has been aired on Vozão for a few days and may be involved in trading as a bargaining chip. His high salary, however, is a factor that weighs against the alvinegro team.

“Pablo is a No. 9 player we are looking for. Difficult operation, financial issues, salary. The club itself has interests that are not in line with ours. If possible, we will make an effort to have this player. Today, ours is ours. top priority is the hiring of a 9 shirt”, said Robinson de Castro in an interview with Jorge Nicola’s channel.

As São Paulo is interested in Fernando Sobral, a possible exchange between the clubs was even speculated, but, apparently, Ceará is not willing to involve its midfielder in a negotiation of this type, because it believes it will be able to profit more by selling it definitively. to another club.

“Fernando Sobral only leaves Ceará if it is for a sale. It is an important asset for us, a player who has a market, there have already been proposals. There are proposals that will certainly come, according to the surveys that have been carried out. direct negotiation, I even imagine abroad for exchange reasons,” he continued.

As for Vitor Bueno, who also had his name aired in Ceará, Robinson de Castro indicated that the club will not make great efforts to bring him, although he has been the subject of internal conversations among the high management of Vozão.

“He was surveyed internally here, but he is not a priority player. We have other players who play the same role as him. But Pablo is certainly a player that interests us, he was Tiago Nunes’ athlete, he lived his best moment working with Tiago Nunes at Athletico-PR. He’s a player who would fit like a glove in our team, but we know it’s very difficult,” he concluded.