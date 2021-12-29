President of Santos dismisses Alef Manga, Hyoran and Soteldo, but promises ‘surprises’

Rueda, president of Santos, promised reinforcements for the 2022 season

After a frustrating season, the saints it seeks to reformulate itself for 2022. So far, however, the team has not announced any signings, only players have left. Amidst this scenario, the alvinegra fans have been showing anxiety for reinforcements.

So far, the most talked about names were Alef Manga, Hyoran, Soteldo and Clayson. On Monday night, however, President Andrés Rueda rejected the possibility of the four being hired. On the other hand, the president promised surprises soon.

“We are working, we are looking for specific contracts, within our budget, within our possibilities. Santos has no salary range limit. We work with the prediction of being able to honor the contract we signed. It all starts with the request from the technical area, which indicates the sector that is in need. Our entire executive area is working directly, going after players. People can be calm that we will have surprises, signings, within Santos’ possibilities. Players who come to add, add value to our team”, he told the Soul Santista Blog.

“Many times I don’t understand the anxiety of the fans. Calm down people. We’ve signed nine players this year. Renewing with Pirani, Sandry and Lucas Braga, for me it’s hiring. We just couldn’t renew with Marcos Leonardo. We have a strong team, more mature and will be mixed with occasional signings. In 2022, we are going to play a better role”, he added.

Regarding Marcos Leonardo’s renewal, by the way, Rueda claimed that Santos is doing everything they can to try to stay with the striker.

“In the case of Marcos Leonardo, we have been trying to renew for two years. We arrived at a proposal that is our limit. There are some details that need to be accepted or not by the player’s staff. The club did everything it could to renew. Now, if in two years you don’t have a positive response…each one knows what is best for their career”, he analyzed.

Andrés Rueda, president of Santos Ivan Storti| Santos FC

After spending a good part of the season without being used, Marcos Leonardo started to gain more chances in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. And he enjoyed it well. In three games, he scored four goals and ended the year as one of those responsible for extinguishing the club’s chances of relegation to Serie B.