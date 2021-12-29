Prices soar and ‘popular’ car becomes expensive for Brazilians

Entry models had a 20% increase

Prices have exploded because of the dollar and supply chain failures

“Popular” car will be increasingly distant from the reality of the Brazilian

You prices of ‘missing’ popular cars are in the past. The Volkswagen Gol is at around R$ 90 thousand and the Fiat Uno, R$ 64 thousand. And it is increasingly difficult for Brazilians to buy a popular car at an adequate price. Dollar, difficulties in the supply chain and a series of factors have caused the price of vehicles to explode in Brazil.

A survey conducted by KBB Brasil, at the beginning of December, considered the entry-level models for 2022 and compared them with the same model in the 2021 version. And the price increased 20% this year. The Fiat Mobi Easy 1.0 had a 15.3% increase in comparative value. The Italian company’s Argo increased by 20.2% over the year.

Yahoo Finance has made a list of the 10 cheapest cars that are worth the investment in this complicated and volatile time in the economy.

Renault Kwid

The model surpassed the BRL 40,000 barrier last year

The Kwid is currently the cheapest car in Brazil. The model of the French brand was launched in 2017 and has always figured among the ‘lowest’ value vehicles in the country. When it arrived in the country, the car cost R$ 29990 and, now, it is around R$ 44 thousand, in other words, an increase of 50% in the period. And don’t expect the values ​​to stop there. The model surpassed the barrier of R$ 40 thousand last year, and last month it has already been readjusted again. This Life version cost R$42,690 at the beginning of May and in June it was more expensive than the Mobi Easy. Then Fiat’s competitor overtook him again.

Fiat Mobi

(Photo: Disclosure)

Mobi has already occupied the position of the Kwid as the cheapest car in Brazil. The model launched in 2016 and was also bothered by the late Chinese Chery QQ. The Mobi even came to “displace” the rival of the French brand in June 2021. The version that costs less than R$ 50 thousand has the minimum. Folding seat, 12V socket, wheel hubs and internal mirror control. Air and power steering are not even among the options and the engine is 1.0 Fire.

Fiat One

The Uno was once one of the cheapest cars in Brazil. Now, the Fiat car entry model exceeds R$ 60 thousand. The car that has been on the market for over 40 years is close to goodbye, Fiat has no plans to continue with the model for another decade and currently has only one version, the Attractive, which has an output of R$ 64 thousand.

Hyundai HB20

(Photo: Disclosure)

The second generation of the South Korean brand’s compact manages to maintain itself at R$ 60 thousand with this Sense entry configuration. Amidst so many options of mechanical set of the line, the entry model uses the efficient – ​​and even smart, keeping the proper proportions – three-cup aspirated engine. Side airbags in addition to the mandatory front ones, air, electric steering, sound with Bluetooth, on-board computer, front windows and electric locks.

Chevrolet Joy

(Photo: Disclosure)

The hatch generation continues on sale to be the first GM among the country’s cheapest cars. However, it also resists more due to the interrupted production of the second generation of the compact for months, due to the lack of components. The old Onix, renamed Joy, by the way, survives in the market to fill this hole left in the line, as it sells little compared to its more modern brother. Joy enters the group of cars above R$ 60 thousand (currently, the car is around R$ 64 thousand).

And why did cars jump in price in 2021?

Pandemic, lack of production equipment. The situation for producing cars in 2021 has complicated automakers. To get an idea, buyers are putting names on waiting lists and may have to wait months before they can buy their cars. Big manufacturers are producing fewer cars because there aren’t enough semiconductors on the market, an essential part of their production. Added to this is a huge demand for chips from technology companies, which manufacture from home appliances, computers and cell phones to video game consoles.

In Japan, the country of brands like Toyota and Nissan, the shortage of parts caused sector exports to drop 46% in September, compared to the previous year, a clear demonstration of the importance of the auto industry for its economy.

As there are not enough new products available on the market, the demand for used vehicles has increased, bringing the average cost of a second-hand car in the United States to more than $25,000. In fact, the average value of a vehicle has been rising by about $200 each month.

Car prices rise more than inflation

Automakers had to face the closure of factories and dealerships. The result can be seen in the constant increase in the prices of 0 km cars in Brazil. Demand is still heated, while supply has not returned to normal, which worsened the price situation. The evolution of the values ​​charged for automobiles surpassed the official inflation registered by the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index), calculated by the IBGE.

In a survey carried out by CNN Brazil, cars like the Toyota Corolla Cross, which debuted this year, and the Hyundai Creta, which recently underwent a restyle, were left out for not having completed a year in the market. The biggest increase is precisely in the best-selling vehicle in Brazil last month. The current generation of Fiat Strada debuted in the Brazilian market in June 2020. Its cheaper version cost R$ 63,590, whereas today the model does not cost less than R$ 84,390. The increase was 32.71%. Official inflation in the period was 10.62%, three times less. Correcting the launch value only by the IPCA, the price would be R$70,347.