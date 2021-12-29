production in the country yielded BRL 40.1 billion

The gross production value (GBP) of coffee in Brazil was R$ 40.12 billion in 2021. This represents an increase of 18% compared to 2020 (R$ 34.04 billion) and more than double the registered in 2019 (BRL 19.94 billion). The VBP is an indicator of performance and invoicing in agriculture. Coffee production itself fell by 26%, but even so producer revenues were higher because the price soared (on average 35% until October).

The data are from the Brazilian Consortium for Coffee Research and Development (CBP&D/Café). Arabica coffee production reached R$ 30.8 billion (76.7% of the total) and conilon coffee, R$ 9.3 billion (23.4%).

The numbers were calculated based on information provided by the Agricultural Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Agriculture. Based on the data, the coffee industry participated with 5.3% of the total billing of crops, which was R$ 756 billion in 2021. This places the activity in fourth place in the ranking of VBP.

The calculation of agricultural gross sales includes 17 agricultural products and considers the average prices received by farmers.

More expensive

In 2021, the production of coffee in Brazil had a drop of 26% compared to last year, and the total volume harvested in the fields was 47 million bags of 60 kg. The planted area in the year was 1.8 million hectares.

Arabica production accounted for 66% of total coffee in the country, with 30.73 million bags, 37% less than in 2020. The production of conilon coffees increased by 12.8% compared to last year and reached 16.15 million bags.

During the year, drought and frost affected the Arabica coffee crop, mainly in the cerrado region of Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

With less product on the market, prices soared during the year: Arabica coffee prices rose 110%, according to the Brazilian Coffee Industry Association (Abic). The trend, according to the organization, is that in 2022 prices will remain high.

Coffees around Brazil

The 4th Coffee Crop Survey by the National Supply Company (Conab), released this month, identified the nine largest producers of the grain in Brazil. Minas Gerais still leads production with 22 million bags (46.4% of national production).

There, 77% of Arabica coffees are produced in the country. Then comes Espírito Santo, with 14.16 million bags (29.6%) with most of the production of the conilon type.

The list also includes the state of São Paulo in third place, with 4 million bags (8.3% of national production), Bahia, with 3.46 million bags (7.2%) and Rondônia, 2.26 million of bags. Paraná (876 thousand bags), Goiás (234,000 bags), Rio de Janeiro (209 thousand bags) and Mato Grosso (194,000 bags) are also included in the list.