Professor surprises Luciano Huck and hits another million-dollar question behind the scenes of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”; watch!

It was very close! Last weekend, Rafael Cunha made history on “Domingão”, becoming the first participant of “Quem Quer Ser Um Millionaire?” to get to the million question. This Tuesday (28), the production of the program revealed that the professor got to answer another question that would be worth R$ 1 million, but when he was already out of the game.

With the end of the recording, Luciano Huck made a joke with the competitor and challenged him to take a chance on another one million question. The presenter asked: “Maria Quitéria de Jesus Medeiros received the title of knight of the imperial order of the cruise for her performance in which of these wars? a) War of the Emboabas; b) War of Independence; c) War of the Mascots; d) War of Straws”.

Without the pressure of the game, Rafael reasoned and took a guess. “Canudos is Brazil Republic. I would go with the letter B, but it’s easier to say now that I’m calmer. War of Independence”, replied the teacher. “Valued 1 million reais, the answer is…”, Luciano said, revealing that this was the correct alternative. “Ah! I got it right?”, celebrated the participant. “Right, first time!”, Huck was surprised, thanking the competitor for his presence. Watch the video below:

In the last “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” of the year, Rafael Cunha took home a hefty sum of R$ 500 thousand. In four years of the framework’s existence, he was the only participant to reach the final stage of the competition. In the episode, the million question asked the origin of the name of the Bluetooth technology. The teacher preferred not to take any chances and guarantee the jackpot he had already won. Otherwise, he could make a mistake and take only R$ 50 thousand. The correct answer was letter B: King – a reference to King Harald of the Blue Tooth, who ruled Denmark in the years 958 and 986.

In an interview with the G1 this Monday (27), Rafael told what he will do with the money. “I’m getting a lot of messages, from friends and alumni that I haven’t seen for over ten years. I’m impressed with the scope, with the repercussion. I’m outliving my 15 minutes of fame. But as I said in the program, my goal is to provide more comfort and peace to my grandparents and parents. I didn’t lose my focus”, he stated.

All that money made him consider quitting his apartment in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, but the idea has already been put aside – as well as any “eccentricity” that might have crossed his mind. “I will lose profitability. I will dedicate myself to providing more comfort to my paternal grandmother, who is 100 years old, and my maternal grandfather, who is 90 years old, who lives in the Serrana Region, who require special care from my parents and family. I could think about changing cars, but no. I’m going to schedule a vacation trip with my wife to celebrate the award. I won’t spend it there. I know what I don’t want to do”, he added.

In the long run, Rafael also plans to spend time abroad studying innovation in education. Graduated in law, he followed his trajectory in the classroom and nowadays teaches writing for Enem candidates. “I can say that I have more than 30 years in classrooms, having been for 23 years as a teacher”, mentioned Cunha, who is an executive director and professor at an education and technology startup. “I was very pleased to participate in a program that has knowledge as its foundation. As I said in the program, studying changed my life. Studying transforms people’s lives”, concluded.