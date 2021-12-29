PS Plus January 2022: Persona 5 Strikers, DIRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Let’s kick off the New Year’s celebrations with the announcement of the trio of PS Plus games you’ll be able to enjoy starting on Tuesday, January 4th. Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic will be available to add to your game library until Tuesday, February 1st.

Let’s get to know a little more about each one.

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4

Immerse yourself in the stylish world of Persona in a whole new story with the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic journey through Japan. Summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn, with the emergence of a distorted reality that takes you to an epic story, where you’ll be able to fight the corruption that plagues cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you uncover the truth and rescue the hearts of those trapped in the center of the crisis!

Dirt 5 | PS4 and PS5

Conquer impressive global routes and drive the most iconic cars in a rich off-road racing experience. Enjoy the most daring off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded career, four-player split screen, online multiplayer mode*, track creation mode and much more. Explore tracks around the world as you tackle gravel, ice, snow and sand in a variety of cars, including rally icons, trucks and GT heroes. Race more than 70 routes in 10 locations around the world, from the frozen East River in New York to the limits of Northern Lights in Norway.

Deep Rock Galactic | PS4 & PS5

Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS* that features tough-as-nails space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, process-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Team up to dig, explore and fight your way through a gigantic cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You’ll need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!

Last Chance to Download PlayStation Plus December Games

Remember, you have until Monday, January 3rd, to add Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains, and Mortal Shell to your game library, in addition to the three PS VR** bonus games: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall.

*To use online multiplayer, a PlayStation Plus subscription is required. PlayStation Plus is subject to a recurring subscription fee that is automatically charged until cancelled. Full Terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms*

**PS VR headset, PS Camera for PS4 console and PS4 or PS5 console are required to experience VR functionality. PS5 console owners need a PlayStation Camera adapter to use PS VR on their PlayStation 5 console (no purchase required. Click here for details). DS4 wireless controller is recommended. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall require PS VR and PS Move controls.