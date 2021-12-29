Public servants prepare a wave of stoppages for readjustments

posted on 12/29/2021 06:00



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reprodução)

The battle of civil servants against the Palácio do Planalto, after the inclusion of a salary increase of R$ 1.7 billion for federal police officers in the 2022 Budget, will have another chapter today. This Wednesday, the civil service elite meets to discuss a general strike. The intention is to press for a salary increase for other categories. Central Bank employees, in turn, are preparing to present a general request for dismissal from commissioned positions. They intend to repeat the protest movement that took place at the IRS last week. Tax auditors gave up more than 700 leadership positions, with an impact on the country’s customs services.

According to Rudinei Marques, president of the National Forum of State Careers (Fonacate), the Public Budget approved by the National Congress presents serious distortions, which need to be corrected. He cites the rapporteur’s amendments (RP9) and the Electoral Fund. In Marques’ accounts, by adding the two values, it would be possible “a linear salary recomposition for civil servants in the order of 10%”.

Fonacate concentrates 37 State career associations and unions, 30 of which are the cream of the civil service, such as diplomats and experts, as well as employees of the National Treasury, Federal Comptroller General and the Federal Revenue. The entities bring together more than 200 thousand associated civil servants.

The head of the organization considers the general strike an instrument to put pressure on the government. “Our mobilization will question this increase of more than R$ 16 billion for the secret budget (through parliamentary amendments) and more than R$ 4 billion for the Electoral Fund. precatory payments would reach R$ 89 billion. Some entities are already thinking of charging in court the annual salary recomposition provided for in the Federal Constitution,” said Marques.

Judiciary servants comprise one of the categories that they assess to take the issue to the courts. Costa Neto, general coordinator of Sindjus-DF, stated that the possibility of calling the Supreme Court (STF) is imminent. “It has already been deliberated in the sense that we should act, yes, through judicialization, and we are going to take to the category the proposal that comes out tomorrow with Fonacate”, he said.

According to Costa Neto, the wage losses of servers already exceed 50% in relation to the increases achieved. The lack of forecast for the category in the Budget generated general discontent. “It is an unfair measure and is not in line with reality, as all public servants, at this moment, have their salaries out of step due to the galloping inflation that we are experiencing in our country,” he said.

Stampede

The employees of the Central Bank, represented by Sinal, intend to join the stampede of leadership positions, just as the IRS did last week. According to Fábio Faiad, president of the organization, regardless of the strike — which will be defined at today’s meeting — the leadership positions will be handed over. “The idea is to signal to the government that it is not possible to continue managing the bank like this, as the salary disparity is large, and the staff is unmotivated”, says the union leader.

“The contests for Federal Police delegate and expert will be much more attractive, as of next year. Thus, Central Bank employees will be more discouraged and will hold another contest and leave [do BC]. Let’s make a delivery list [de cargos], let’s give up helping to manage the bank, because that way, it’s not possible”, he stressed.

According to Faiad, dissatisfaction among servers can compromise 500 management committee positions. The organization’s president also considers a judicialization possible, however, a battle in the courts should only occur after the attempts at dialogue have been exhausted. “In the last case [vamos judicializar], because we want to press for the readjustment to be for more careers, in order to serve all people. This is a political solution,” he said.

The stoppages in federal agencies directly affect the public sector. In the case of the Federal Revenue Service, the mobilization of civil servants reaches customs, ports, airports and border points in the country, resulting in slower imports and exports. In a statement released yesterday, Sindifisco forecasts a longer delay in the flow of foreign trade in the country. “The auditors also agreed not to participate in operations or external work meetings. In addition, the meetings of the Local Committee for Facilitation of Foreign Trade (Colfac), with members of various government agencies and foreign trade stakeholders, will be suspended”, informs the Syndicate. “Together with the other customs in the country, which will also be in standard operation, there may be a slowdown in the release of goods and shortages in the market”, details the published note.

The civil servants’ revolt began after the approval of the 2022 Budget, which directs BRL 1.7 billion to readjust the salaries of federal, civil and penal police officers. The proposal is an attempt by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to keep the category’s vote in the next elections.

Wanted by the report, the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Revenue reported that they will not comment on the issue of readjustment of servers.

*Jessica Andrade collaborated