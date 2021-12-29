Queiroga criticizes states against prescriptions to vaccinate children

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this morning that mayors and governors who are against medical prescriptions to vaccinate children against covid-19 are not doctors and that they are interfering with the Health Departments. According to the cardiologist, both states how much municipalities should manifest themselves only through the public consultation carried out by the folder.

The states have to manifest themselves there in the public consultation, in fact, governors and mayors who talk about not having a prescription and, as far as I know, they are interfering with their municipal and state secretariats.

Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health

Showing impatience after being asked about inconsistencies in the public consultation, Queiroga stopped answering the questions and entered the Ministry of Health building. The images were broadcast by GloboNews.

Moments earlier, however, the minister said that the public consultation, widely criticized by health experts, serves as a tool to reassure parents – even though the vaccines are safe and effective against the coronavirus and used in children in other countries.

“The consultation is an instrument of democracy, it broadens the discussion on the subject, it will bring more tranquility for parents to take their children to the vaccination room”, he said.

‘We’re doing great, thanks’

When asked about the position of the ministry on the immunization of children against covid, Queiroga said that the manifestation of the folder is placed in consultation with the population. The minister also cited the donation of doses of vaccine from Brazil to the world to deviate from the denial profile attributed to the federal government in the face of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)’s denials about vaccines.

“Our country, through the determination of President Jair Bolsonaro, is a signatory of a group that complies with worldwide vaccinations. We produce vaccines at Fiocruz, together with federal government actions. We have our population heavily vaccinated and we advance with teenagers,” he declared.

In the minister’s view, Brazil is “doing very well, thank you” in the fight against the pandemic. Finally, Queiroga said he believes the country will do well in the fight against omicron.

Against the minister, the WHO (World Health Organization) warns of the ‘very high’ risk caused by the new variant of covid-19. The alert comes at a time when the contagions are spreading worldwide, with records of daily cases in Spain, France and the United Kingdom, in addition to expressive increases in Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Bolivia.

Children’s immunization on January 5th

The forecast is that only on January 5th it will be possible to immunize Brazilian children against the coronavirus. The expectation is based on the end of the public consultation, which is currently in the air.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized on December 16 the start of childhood vaccination, but the federal government has already declared to be against.

In a press conference held last week to announce the public consultation, Queiroga said that, if the measure was approved, the country is in a position to start vaccination within a “very short period”.

According to the minister, a document indicating the presence of comorbidity or recommendation for the application will be required.